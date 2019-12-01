Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Listen to T.S. Eliot read his poem ‘Journey of the Magi’

Mastapiece/Shutterstock
Zelda Caldwell | Dec 01, 2019

The poem is an invitation to join the wise men on a pilgrimage that could change you forever.

As we enter into the season of Advent, a time of preparation for Christ’s second coming, it sometimes takes an enormous act of will to tear ourselves from the Christmas shopping and party-going to do the hard work involved in getting “prepared.”

But to be prepared should be our object, as today’s Gospel reading (Matthew 24:37-44) reminds us, “for at at an hour you do not expect, the Son of Man will come.”

Why not start this Advent in the company of the wise men from T.S. Eliot’s 1935 poem “Journey of the Magi”?

Listen to the poet read aloud the story of a pilgrimage to see the Christ child, and the profound effect that journey had upon the  traveler when he returned home. 

Like us, as we begin Advent, the wise man who narrates the poem, starts his trip bellyaching about how hard the journey is….

A cold coming we had of it,

Just the worst time of the year

For a journey, and such a long journey:

The ways deep and the weather sharp,

The very dead of winter.’

…and pining for a bit of light-hearted fun.

There were times we regretted

The summer palaces on slopes, the terraces,

And the silken girls bringing sherbet.

For the magi, just as for the rest of us, having met the Christ, things would never be the same:

We returned to our places, these Kingdoms,

But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation,

With an alien people clutching their gods.

I should be glad of another death.

Listen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCVnuEWXQcg&feature=emb_title

Tags:
AdventPoetry
