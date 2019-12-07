Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Pray this Psalm to prepare your heart for Christmas

Philip Kosloski | Dec 07, 2019

Psalm 40 can help you enter more deeply into the spirit of Advent.

Advent is a season of waiting, and it isn’t always easy to enter into it. Many around us are already celebrating Christmas, and yet the season of Advent invites us to be patient and wait for the coming of the Lord.

One way to enter into this season more deeply is to pray the Psalms, which were written in the time period before the Messiah came upon earth. Many of the Psalms have that character of hopeful expectation, such as Psalm 40.

Here is an excerpt that can be used as a daily prayer during Advent.

Surely, I wait for the Lord;
who bends down to me and hears my cry,
Draws me up from the pit of destruction,
out of the muddy clay,
Sets my feet upon rock,
steadies my steps,
And puts a new song in my mouth,
a hymn to our God.
Many shall look on in fear
and they shall trust in the Lord.
Blessed the man who sets
his security in the Lord,
who turns not to the arrogant
or to those who stray after falsehood.
You, yes you, O Lord, my God,
have done many wondrous deeds!
And in your plans for us
there is none to equal you.
Should I wish to declare or tell them,
too many are they to recount.

Lord, graciously rescue me!
Come quickly to help me, Lord!
May those who seek to destroy my life
be shamed and confounded.
Turn back in disgrace
those who desire my ruin.

May those who long for your salvation
always say, “The Lord is great.”
Though I am afflicted and poor,
my Lord keeps me in mind.
You are my help and deliverer;
my God, do not delay!

Tags:
AdventBible
