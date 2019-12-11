12 Great Christmas gifts for the Catholic man in your life

Catholic Balm Co. | Belgian-Style Ales/Spencer Trappist Ale | Sock Religious

Men are notoriously tough to shop for, but we’ve got you covered with just the right gift for the Catholic man in your life. Here’s some of our top gift ideas for Christmas 2019 …

1. Catholic Balm Co. sells beard balm, lip balm, lotion bars, and other personal care products that smell heavenly. Our favorite scent? Chrism. But you really can’t go wrong with any of them!

2. It’s an open secret in the craft beer world that monks make the best brews. Order your guy some Trappist beer and make his Christmas especially merry!

3. Everyone needs socks, and these Catholic socks come in fun, saint-themed patterns. They can help him feel the presence of heavenly friends wherever he goes.

4. A subscription to Formed gives access to hundreds of books, movies, articles, TV shows, podcasts, and other Catholic media. A great way to grow in faith!

5. A planner is a necessity for many people, and the Monk Manual adds an element of depth and purpose, based on timeless monastic principles.

6. Spiritual warfare is real, and the Manual for Men helps equip men for battle. Any man who sees himself as a warrior for Christ and His Church will treasure this book.

7. Rugged Rosaries are made of “military grade, 550 Paracord,” appropriate for such a powerful spiritual weapon.

8. Has he read The Little World of Don Camillo? These books are deceptively simple and humorous, but contain profound spiritual insights. Well worth a read for any Catholic man!

9. History buffs won’t be able to put down Heroic Catholic Chaplains: Stories of the Brave and Holy Men Who Dodged Bullets While Saving Souls. Is anything more inspiring than true stories of courage and heroism?

10. Science-fiction lovers will find their new favorite novel in Lord of the World, the story of a dystopian society in which the Catholic Church has been pushed underground and is engaged in an ultimate battle of good vs. evil.

11. Signum X offers SoCal-style Catholic apparel, stickers, and pins.

12. Find a cozy hoodie or cool t-shirt for your favorite guy from Totally Catholic Tees.

