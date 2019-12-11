Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Art & Culture

Age-old pursuit of peace spurred a medieval Christian movement

TRUCE OF GOD
Public Domain
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 11, 2019

The Peace of God and the Truce of God might not have succeeded, but they transformed European society.

In the Middles Ages, Advent took on a special meaning as a time awaiting the Prince of Peace.

Beginning in the 10th century, a peace movement with names such as the “Peace of God” and the “Truce of God” was designed to abolish violence and private warfare and guarantee protection to pilgrims and travelers, according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The Peace of God was first declared in 989 at a council held at Charroux, France, the encyclopedia says. The agreement “prohibited men from entering churches by force or plundering them, forbade the usurpation of a peasant’s property, and upheld the rights of noncombatants.”

The Truce of God appeared somewhat later, around the year 1027, as an addition to the Peace of God. It “provided for periodic armistices between feuding parties, suspending private wars from Wednesday night to Monday morning in remembrance of Christ’s sufferings. Bishops gathered the members of their dioceses together, commanded them to pledge an oath to keep the peace, and imposed spiritual penalties on those who refused.”

Peace was required throughout Advent, the season of Lent, and from the beginning of the Rogation days until eight days after Pentecost, according to William Ward Watkin, in a paper published in 1942.

After the failure of the last Carolingian rulers to keep order in West Frankland, and the accession of Hugh Capet, founder of a new dynasty in 987, independent warlords began appearing. Peace assemblies were one way to deal with the disorder.

“Typically, these councils were held in large open fields around exceptional gatherings of saints’ relics, brought from the surrounding regions. Each relic brought with it a throng of faithful,” according to Boston University history professor Richard Landes. “In the presence of the large crowds of commoners attracted by these relics, the elders of the council (dukes, counts, bishops, abbots) would proclaim Peace legislation designed to protect civilians (unarmed churchmen, peasants, merchants, pilgrims) and control the behavior of warriors. Often the warriors would swear an oath on the relics in the presence of all assembled.”

Though the Peace of God and Truce of God survived in some form until at least the 13th century, they were not too effective.

“Traditionally, historians have dismissed the Peace of God as an interesting failure, a movement which only briefly occupied an important place on the historical stage,” Landes writes. “In trying to control warfare without the use of physical coercion it rapidly foundered on the rocks of a violent feudal reality.”

Landes points out that the lack of a coercive power to enforce the peace “may have been precisely what made the Peace of God so influential.”

For without recourse to force, it had to depend on more fundamental cultural activity: building a wide and powerful social consensus, developing courts of mediation, educating a lay populace, high and low, to internalize peaceful values. In this sense, the Peace movement laid the groundwork for later developments:
it awakened the populace, both rural and urban, to the possibilities of self-organization; producing a wide range of “textual communities” or laboratories of social experimentation structured around a text (law).

  • it helped to “Christianize” the nobility, encouraging the development of chivalry
  • it gave enormous authority to the Church, which, having mediated the Peace, became a major “player” in the political and social organization of lay society
  • and it opened up an often fervent, if occasionally tragic, dialogue between cleric and layman on the true meaning of Christianity.
Tags:
Church HistoryPeace of GodTruce of God
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW