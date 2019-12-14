Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Art & Culture

The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Dec 14, 2019

This exhibition has been staged in Rome for 44 years.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Pilgrims and tourists in Rome now through January 12 won’t want to miss the Vatican’s free exhibition of Nativity scenes from all over the world.

The “100 Presepi” exhibition, which is Italian for “100 Cribs,” has been held annually in Rome since 1976, when Manlio Menaglia brought the event to Rome’s Piazza del Popolo area.

Launch the slideshow

According to Vatican News, Menaglia came up with the idea of the exhibition when he noticed more and more people celebrating with Christmas trees, rather than carrying on the Italian tradition of creating Nativity scenes to represent the birth of Jesus Christ.

He pulled together a diverse collection of Nativity scenes, reflecting the tradition in which each family builds a scene according to their particular tastes. The “100 Cribs” exhibit moved to the Vatican in 2018, after financial constraints made it difficult to continue at the Piazza del Popolo.

This year’s exhibit brings together more than 130 Nativity scenes, including everything from works of art created the Neapolitan school in the 18th century to some created by elementary children.

The first Nativity scene is attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, who was said to have created one in 1223 in the Italian town of Greccio, using a live donkey and ox around a manger scene.  Earlier this month, Pope Francis visited the site of St. Francis’ Nativity scene, where he stopped to pray, and sign an Apostolic Letter on the importance of the Christmas crèche.

Pope Francis said that gazing upon the Nativity scene reminds us of God’s love, as shown in the gift of his Son.

The Nativity scene is a “simple and enchanting image” that manifests the great mystery of our faith: “God loves us to the point of sharing our humanity and our lives. He never leaves us alone,” said the pope.

The exhibit is located at Sala San Pio X in in Via della Conciliazione 7. It is open every day through January 12,  from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, it will close at 5 p.m. Entry is free and no reservation is required.

 

Tags:
ChristmasRomeVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW