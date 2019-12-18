Watch this duck demonstrate the spirit of Advent

A beautiful life lesson has been shared through a most unlikely source: a GIF. For just a couple of seconds you can watch a duck transfer seeds from its bill to the hungry fish gathering below the dock.

Who would have thought that a two-second video and a duck could provide such a valuable reminder of how we should all strive to behave? It’s the perfect Advent message encouraging us to give selflessly without expecting anything in return. Just be sure you show the kids, to inspire them to behave just like our winged friend!

Read more: 5 Saints who received miraculous help from animals

Read more: The dog who waits for grace before meals