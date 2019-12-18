Watch this duck demonstrate the spirit of Advent

Nature gives us a very seasonal life lesson.
Who would have thought that a two-second video and a duck could provide such a valuable reminder of how we should all strive to behave? It’s the perfect Advent message encouraging us to give selflessly without expecting anything in return. Just be sure you show the kids, to inspire them to behave just like our winged friend!
Read more: 5 Saints who received miraculous help from animals
Read more: The dog who waits for grace before meals
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?