The Byzantine liturgy suggests we should feel proud at Christmas: Here’s why

Pray this little prayer before the crib and rejoice in the Mother we’ve been given!
The prayer invites us to feel a “holy pride,” because we get to claim Mary as our own, a fellow human like us, and our mother!
Let us make the prayer our own in front of the crib this year.
What can we offer you as a gift, O Christ our God, for having appeared on earth taking on our own humanity? Each of the creatures shaped by your hands offers you something to give you thanks: the angels offer you their song, the heavens the star, the magi their gifts, the shepherds their wonder, the earth a cave, the desert a manger. But we offer you a virgin Mother!
