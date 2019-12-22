The Byzantine liturgy suggests we should feel proud at Christmas: Here’s why

Byzantine liturgy of vespers on Christmas Eve.

In his last Advent homily of this year , the preacher of the pontifical household, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, cited the

The prayer invites us to feel a “holy pride,” because we get to claim Mary as our own, a fellow human like us, and our mother!

Let us make the prayer our own in front of the crib this year.

What can we offer you as a gift, O Christ our God, for having appeared on earth taking on our own humanity? Each of the creatures shaped by your hands offers you something to give you thanks: the angels offer you their song, the heavens the star, the magi their gifts, the shepherds their wonder, the earth a cave, the desert a manger. But we offer you a virgin Mother!

