Pope Benedict XVI’s prayer for peace on Christmas Day

Christmas and peace always seem to go together. It is a special time of the year, both in the Church and secular world, where peace is heralded as the supreme virtue. Quarrels are put on pause and for a few days, peace is allowed to penetrate our hearts.

Pope Benedict XVI reflected on this reality at Midnight Mass in 2005, adding his own prayer for peace that we can pray together, hoping that it will be made into reality.

Among Christians, the word “peace” has taken on a very particular meaning: it has become a word to designate communion in the Eucharist. There Christ’s peace is present. In all the places where the Eucharist is celebrated, a great network of peace spreads through the world. The communities gathered around the Eucharist make up a kingdom of peace as wide as the world itself. When we celebrate the Eucharist we find ourselves in Bethlehem, in the “house of bread”. Christ gives himself to us and, in doing so, gives us his peace. He gives it to us so that we can carry the light of peace within and give it to others. He gives it to us so that we can become peacemakers and builders of peace in the world. And so we pray: Lord, fulfil your promise! Where there is conflict, give birth to peace! Where there is hatred, make love spring up! Where darkness prevails, let light shine! Make us heralds of your peace! Amen.

Read more: A prayer of Pope St. John XXIII to recite before the crèche on Christmas

Read more: John Paul II’s prayer to the Child Jesus for Christmas Day