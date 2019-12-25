‘Socks of Love’ works to keep the homeless warm

Footprints to Recovery, an agency which treats addiction, has launched their third annual clothing drive, “Socks of Love,” which will gather donate socks for the homeless.

Socks, Footprints to Recovery explains on their website, are the least donated articles of clothing, but often they are the most needed. They describe the importance of these small, often forgotten articles of clothing:

Try to recall a time when you had the misfortune of stepping into a puddle only to have the water soak all the way through to your sock. And like many, you probably wanted nothing more than to go home to change into a clean pair. Now imagine not having that luxury and having to spend the day with soggy wet feet. It sounds miserable, right? Those within our homeless communities are always in need of an extra pair of socks. Having clean and dry socks can help prevent many foot related health issues, including trench foot.

All donations will go to one of six shelter locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois. The Footprints to Recovery website accepts donations of actual clothing, or monastery donations which will be used to buy eight pairs of socks at a time.

In an interview with CBS Denver, Vice President of Catholic Charities Mike Sinnett, explained that new socks offer not just warmth, but they can change one’s outlook and reassert their human dignity. He said:

“A new, clean pair of socks not only warms your feet from the cold, but adds an element of dignity to start out the day. Everyone likes new things, but a new pair of socks for those experiencing homelessness may be the best reason to smile that day!”

Footprints to Recovery has already delivered one shipment of socks to great success, but they plan to ship more out on January 15th. Donations for the second shipment are most welcome and can be made on their website. Visit them now to help them reach their goal of 10,000 pairs of socks.