Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Inspiring Stories

‘Socks of Love’ works to keep the homeless warm

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Dec 25, 2019

The coldest months are coming and the Christmas season of giving has just begun.

Footprints to Recovery, an agency which treats addiction, has launched their third annual clothing drive, “Socks of Love,” which will gather donate socks for the homeless.

Socks, Footprints to Recovery explains on their website, are the least donated articles of clothing, but often they are the most needed. They describe the importance of these small, often forgotten articles of clothing:

Try to recall a time when you had the misfortune of stepping into a puddle only to have the water soak all the way through to your sock. And like many, you probably wanted nothing more than to go home to change into a clean pair. Now imagine not having that luxury and having to spend the day with soggy wet feet. It sounds miserable, right? Those within our homeless communities are always in need of an extra pair of socks. Having clean and dry socks can help prevent many foot related health issues, including trench foot.

All donations will go to one of six shelter locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois. The Footprints to Recovery website accepts donations of actual clothing, or monastery donations which will be used to buy eight pairs of socks at a time.

In an interview with CBS Denver, Vice President of Catholic Charities Mike Sinnett, explained that new socks offer not just warmth, but they can change one’s outlook and reassert their human dignity. He said:

“A new, clean pair of socks not only warms your feet from the cold, but adds an element of dignity to start out the day. Everyone likes new things, but a new pair of socks for those experiencing homelessness may be the best reason to smile that day!”

Footprints to Recovery has already delivered one shipment of socks to great success, but they plan to ship more out on January 15th. Donations for the second shipment are most welcome and can be made on their website. Visit them now to help them reach their goal of 10,000 pairs of socks.

Tags:
Charity
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW