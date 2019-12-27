88-year-old’s wish is granted by a stranger’s selfless act

When a first-class flight attendant witnessed a completely selfless act by one of her passengers towards another elderly customer, she had to share what happened on Facebook.

Leah Amy, a flight attendant for Virgin Airlines, was on a flight to London when she saw a young man named Jack Littlejohn give up the comfort of his business class seat so 88-year-old Violet Allison could enjoy the benefits of first class travel, as reported by Fox News. Amy described the passengers in her post as “her favorite passengers EVER!” — and it’s not surprising.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Littlejohn had been in New York taking part in a charity event, the World’s Biggest Sleep Out, that aims to shed light on the issues of homelessness. Before the family were due to return to their home in Scotland, their mom announced she’d gotten them all business class tickets. Littlejohn didn’t feel comfortable about the disparity between business and economy class, so he went to find a passenger who’d welcome his seat. That’s when he came across Allison.

The flight attendant explained that Allison, a former nurse, had recently undergone knee replacement surgery which had prevented her from visiting her daughter who’s been working in London for a few years. Although the octogenarian has traveled to see her daughter on a few occasions, she’d never experienced the wonders of first class travel.

When Littlejohn offered Allison his seat, he had no idea that it was a dream come true for her to travel in the front of the plane. The young man happily sat in Allison’s less luxurious seat next to the economy class toilets with “no fuss, no attention, [he] literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to.”

Allison was keen to share her experience with her daughter, so the kind-hearted flight attendant took some snaps to forward on to her new favorite passenger. The photos show the sheer joy in Allison’s face as she is looked after by the cabin crew. Although not much is known about Littlejohn, social network users describe him as a “true gentleman.” He’s not only a total credit to his family, but an inspiration to everybody as to how an act of kindness goes a long way — in this case, over an ocean and beyond.

Read more: Mom flying with sick baby overwhelmed by first-class passenger’s act of kindness

Read more: Ambulance crew’s faith in humanity restored after random act of kindness