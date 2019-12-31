Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

How to make better New Year’s resolutions

WOMAN RUNNING
Brocreative I Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Dec 31, 2019

4 Tips for making goals you can actually keep in 2020.

2020 is only one day away, which means … it’s time to start thinking about those New Year’s resolutions.

Full disclosure: I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Usually, they’re too grand and too vague, like: “In 2020, I’m going to lose weight” or “I’m going to work out every single day of 2020.” The problem with the first is that there’s no plan in place to accomplish it, and there’s no measure by which to assess said accomplishment. So on January 1, you might eat nothing but salad and go for a 5-mile run. By January 5, you might be burned out on lettuce and rocking a wicked case of shin splints, precipitating a nasty slide into Netflix-and-popcorn territory. Usually by February your resolution is abandoned and all but forgotten … but even if you stick with your salad-and-running routine, how can you assess whether you’re meeting those resolutions when there’s no way to quantify it?

“Lose weight” is too vague — let’s say 2020 ends up looking a lot like 2019 as far as diet-and-exercise go, but on December 31, 2020, you weight 3 lbs less than you did on December 31, 2019. Did you accomplish that resolution? Or say you take up lifting weights and go from a size 12 to a size 8, but the scale stays exactly the same — have you failed?

You can see the problem with typical New Year’s resolutions. So here are some suggestions to make your resolutions for 2020 better than previous resolutions.

1
Make it specific

In order to accomplish a goal, you have to make sure it’s laser-focused and clear. If you want to get healthier, pick an area of health that’s specific to your goals. It can be dropping two dress sizes, lowering your blood pressure, or running a 10K — just make sure it’s a specific goal that speaks to you personally, so you can focus, rather than being overwhelmed by a vague idea.

2
Make it measurable

If you’re having trouble finding a specific goal, it helps to make it one you can measure. So if your doctor said you need to get your blood pressure down, ask him for a specific number to aim for. If you want to lose some weight, get yourself two pairs of jeans — one in your current size and one in the size you want to reach by the end of the year. Keep them in the front of your closet so you have a tangible reminder every morning. If you want to take up running or weightlifting, talk with some runners or personal trainers and ask them to help you come up with goals you can meet, whether that’s running a 10K or deadlifting 200 pounds. Whatever your resolution is, make it quantifiable so you can see your progress and celebrate when you reach that goal.

3
Make it realistic

This is a very important step that you should not overlook — you have to choose a goal that’s realistic. While it might be admirable and inspirational to declare you’re going to run the Boston Marathon this year, if you haven’t run a mile since 3rd grade PE class, that’s an extremely unlikely goal. Instead, choose a goal that’s doable for you. This is going to depend on your circumstances, your resolution, and your current lifestyle, so if you’re not sure if your goal is realistic or not, bounce the idea off trusted friends or family members. If you’re entering a whole new world that your friends and family are unfamiliar with, find an expert or at least someone proficient in that area and ask their opinion. And most importantly, don’t get discouraged if you feel like you’re setting your goal too low. It’s better to choose a realistic goal and accomplish it than it is to choose an unrealistic goal and feel like a failure on December 31.

4
Make it time-bound

One of the benefits of New Year’s resolutions is that they’re already time-bound. You set a resolution to meet by this time next year, giving you a built-in time frame in which to accomplish your goal. The problem is, a year is a really long time … but the days slip away quickly. You can wake up in March having not taken a single step towards accomplishing your resolution but still feel like you’ve got plenty of time to get it done. This is a mistake. March will be July and July will be November before you realize it. So break the time up into smaller increments and give yourself goals to meet along the way—again, utilizing the same principles we already discussed. This will get you going immediately and allow you to track your progress, both of which will keep you consistent and give you a feeling of accomplishment to motivate you through the rest of the year.

Read more: 8 Ways your new year can be more peaceful … no matter how busy it looks

Read more: 4 Simple resolutions for the new year to get your family moving — together!

Tags:
Personal Growth
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    ISIS in Nigeria beheads 11 Christians on Christmas
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Patient and nurse go viral with “O Holy Night”
  7. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  8. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW