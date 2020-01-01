Pope concludes 2019 rejoicing at humanity’s little acts of goodness

“The Lord rejoices seeing how much good is accomplished each day”
Read more: Thank God this year with the Church’s own special hymn of thanksgiving
The Holy Father focused his homily on God’s “extraordinary decision” to begin his mission in a city on the margins, such as Nazareth.
He noted how God delights in working through littleness and does so still, through those who respond to his grace.
“The Lord rejoices seeing how much good is accomplished each day, how much energy and how much dedication there is in promoting fraternity and solidarity,” he said.
While recognizing the complexities and problems, specifically in the city of Rome, Francis said that still, it is a city “in which God sends His Word, which through the Spirit nests in the hearts of its inhabitants and drives them to believe, to hope despite all, to love fighting for the good of all.”
These people are the “beating heart,” through which God continues changing history. “He chooses them, inspires them, motivates them to action,” the pope said, and they build bridges, not walls.
God continues to call the little ones, just as he did in Nazareth:
We must not be afraid or feel inadequate for such an important mission. Let us remember: God doesn’t choose us for our “bravura,” but, in fact, because we are and feel little. We thank Him for His Grace, which has sustained us in this year and with joy we elevate to Him the song of praise.
The Te Deum is traditionally sung by the Bishop of Rome at the end of the calendar year.
Read more: Looking for hope in the New Year? Entrust it to Mary, Star of Hope
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?