Pope concludes 2019 rejoicing at humanity’s little acts of goodness

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 01, 2020

“The Lord rejoices seeing how much good is accomplished each day”

Pope Francis concluded 2019 with the singing of the Te Deum (You are Lord) after Evening Prayer, and in his homily reflected on the little acts of goodness and solidarity in the world, saying that the Lord rejoices in them.

Read more: Thank God this year with the Church’s own special hymn of thanksgiving

The Holy Father focused his homily on God’s “extraordinary decision” to begin his mission in a city on the margins, such as Nazareth.

He noted how God delights in working through littleness and does so still, through those who respond to his grace.

“The Lord rejoices seeing how much good is accomplished each day, how much energy and how much dedication there is in promoting fraternity and solidarity,” he said.

While recognizing the complexities and problems, specifically in the city of Rome, Francis said that still, it is a city “in which God sends His Word, which through the Spirit nests in the hearts of its inhabitants and drives them to believe, to hope despite all, to love fighting for the good of all.”

These people are the “beating heart,” through which God continues changing history. “He chooses them, inspires them, motivates them to action,” the pope said, and they build bridges, not walls.

God continues to call the little ones, just as he did in Nazareth:

We must not be afraid or feel inadequate for such an important mission. Let us remember: God doesn’t choose us for our “bravura,” but, in fact, because we are and feel little. We thank Him for His Grace, which has sustained us in this year and with joy we elevate to Him the song of praise.

The Te Deum is traditionally sung by the Bishop of Rome at the end of the calendar year.

Read more: Looking for hope in the New Year? Entrust it to Mary, Star of Hope

Tags:
Pope Francis
