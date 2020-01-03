12 Catholics who will restore your faith in humanity

Take hope in knowing the world still has some heroes!
Because they work quietly, without drawing attention to themselves, these good men and women often go unnoticed. Yet the world is full of them, most likely your own friends and neighbors—and you, our readers!
As the British author George Eliot once wrote:
“The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.”
Let’s take a moment to honor 12 of these quiet heroes, and thank God for the countless more whose lives of hidden goodness make our world a better place every day.
