12 Catholics who will restore your faith in humanity

The news can be really bleak at times, and it’s easy to lose hope and feel that goodness is gone from this world. But the reality is that there are countless holy, devout Catholics who are dedicating their lives to serving others as Christ did.

Because they work quietly, without drawing attention to themselves, these good men and women often go unnoticed. Yet the world is full of them, most likely your own friends and neighbors—and you, our readers!

As the British author George Eliot once wrote:

“The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.”

Let’s take a moment to honor 12 of these quiet heroes, and thank God for the countless more whose lives of hidden goodness make our world a better place every day.

