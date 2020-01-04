Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
News

Former NFL star founds Catholic high school in Minnesota

MATT BIRK
Maryland GovPics | Flickr CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
John Burger | Jan 04, 2020

Unity HS will emphasize virtues as much as academics.

Pope St. John Paul II had a “rich philosophy of the dignity of the human person,” and St. Teresa of Kolkata “took that theology and put it into practice,” said a man who is co-founding a Catholic high school where both attributes will be the guiding principles in the education of young people.

“In my mind, I see them as both the hands and the heart at work together,” said Tom Bengston, co-founder of Unity High School in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Bengston and Matt Birk, a retired football player who played with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, are planning to open the school’s doors this in the fall of 2020.

What motivated Birk and Bengston, who owns a small publishing company, was their view that American education places an unhealthy emphasis on testing, to the detriment of forming virtuous young men and women.

“As the U.S. keeps falling on the global list of test scores, we just keep focusing more and more on the testing,” Birk told Catholic News Agency. “Character has been pushed out of mainstream education because it is all about the test now,” he added.

Birk added that while not every student will go on to college, every young person can be formed for success. “If we are only doing it to show how well we can take a test, what’s the point?” he commented. “If you go to an Ivy League school, is that a guarantee to a great life? No, no it’s not. I would say the most important thing to me … is that they would have a firm foundation in their Catholic faith, that would be number one, and then, number two, I would say to be equipped with some skills to be able to help them with whatever path they choose.”

Birk said the school will “be vigorously Catholic,” including opportunities for students to engage with an instructor who can foster “interior life and their personal relationship with Jesus.”

Located at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in Burnsville, the school will emphasize both academic and practical skills, and thus its two patron saints: John Paul II and Mother Teresa.

“John Paul II had all this rich philosophy of the dignity of the human person, which we will be teaching at Unity High School, including Theology of the Body,” Bengtson said. “Then you got someone like Mother Teresa who took that theology and put it into practice—reached out to the poorest of the poor and saw dignity in folks who were in extremely dire circumstances.”

“In my mind,” he said, “I see them as both the hands and the heart at work together.”

Tags:
Education
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  7. Edifa
    Is illness a curse from God?
  8. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]