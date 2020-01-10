Thailand answers plastic bag ban with viral toting ideas

The grocery carriers chosen by Thai shoppers range from the practical to the absurd.
The ability of the Thai people to think outside the box — or perhaps outside the bag — was documented on a Facebook album of 77 photos that has since gone viral. The photos show carrying methods that range from practical cloth tote bags to some extremes, like wheel barrows and large cases of luggage.
Baskets of all sizes are employed to carry people’s much-needed sustenance, which gives the kids a chance to help, as some of the photos show children holding small baskets filled with some of the lighter grocery items. The photos are as heartwarming as they are entertaining, because every one of the shoppers is smiling, as though they are all in on the joke and thrilled to be taking part.
NBC News reports that the plastic bag ban came after several ecological factors were brought to the nation’s attention. The most famous of these is the instance where a deer was found to have 7kg of plastic bags in its stomach. They go on to cite a Greenpeace study, which found that Thailand discards 75 million plastic bags, each year.
The ban was implemented at the start of 2020, and it was only aimed at major retailers, but they are expected to turn it into a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags by 2021.
Take a look at the slideshow to see some of the most inventive ways to carry your groceries.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?