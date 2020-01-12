Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes viral

Sarah Robsdottir | Jan 12, 2020

Their parents chose life – now that’s something to sing about!

Nicole Powell of Cabot, Arkansas, posted a video of her son Rayce singing to his baby brother Tripp last week. Little did she know this everyday moment would capture millions of hearts. In the clip, Rayce sings:

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more
Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try
If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life
I’m gonna love you.

The song is “Ten Thousand Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber and is fitting to the love story unfolding in the lives of this precious family who were recently featured on their local evening news program. Theirs is a story of brotherly love and parents who were advised by doctors to terminate Tripp in the womb, but who chose life instead.

“Love doesn’t count chromosomes,” Nicole says. She also describes the musical moment as a common occurrence: “It’s the way they bond.” 

Posted on Facebook last week, the video has now been seen over a million times, and big brother Rayce’s wisdom is reaching the masses with his message: Aren’t we all different? 

The baby’s father, J.J. Grieves, joined in the conversation too: “It takes a little bit longer to learn and a little bit more care and more loving, but isn’t that what the world needs?”

Read more:
Adorable video of barista with Down syndrome teaching her protege is a must-see
Read more:
The religious order for women with and without Down syndrome is growing. Are you called?

