Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Inspiring Stories

Adorable video of barista with Down syndrome teaching her protege is a must-see

BITTY AND BEAU'S COFFEE
Bitty and Beau's Coffee | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 28, 2019

Nothing sparks more joy than seeing an enthusiastic teacher showing her eager student the ropes.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured Bitty and Beau’s, the coffee shop that has a very inspiring policy when employing staff members. If you pop into one of the coffee shops that was founded by Amy Wright and her husband, from North Carolina, you’ll be served by a member of staff with some degree of intellectual and mental disability, such as Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

While the coffee shop is going from strength to strength — opening further locations in Carolina, Georgia, with more on the way — its employees are also flourishing. As this adorable video shows, barista, Katie, is sharing her newfound skills with others. In fact, her protege happens to be Wright’s own daughter, Bitty, who also has Down syndrome. And just by looking at the glee on Katie’s face from passing on her pearls of wisdom, you’ll see why the coffee shop was dubbed the “Happiest Place in Wilmington.”

Read more: Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a beloved chain

Read more: Church coffee shops are creating a stir in their communities

Tags:
Down SyndromeWork
