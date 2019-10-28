Adorable video of barista with Down syndrome teaching her protege is a must-see

Nothing sparks more joy than seeing an enthusiastic teacher showing her eager student the ropes.
While the coffee shop is going from strength to strength — opening further locations in Carolina, Georgia, with more on the way — its employees are also flourishing. As this adorable video shows, barista, Katie, is sharing her newfound skills with others. In fact, her protege happens to be Wright’s own daughter, Bitty, who also has Down syndrome. And just by looking at the glee on Katie’s face from passing on her pearls of wisdom, you’ll see why the coffee shop was dubbed the “Happiest Place in Wilmington.”
Read more: Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a beloved chain
Read more: Church coffee shops are creating a stir in their communities
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?