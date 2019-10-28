Adorable video of barista with Down syndrome teaching her protege is a must-see

It’s not the first time we’ve featured Bitty and Beau’s, the coffee shop that has a very inspiring policy when employing staff members. If you pop into one of the coffee shops that was founded by Amy Wright and her husband, from North Carolina, you’ll be served by a member of staff with some degree of intellectual and mental disability, such as Down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

While the coffee shop is going from strength to strength — opening further locations in Carolina, Georgia, with more on the way — its employees are also flourishing. As this adorable video shows, barista, Katie, is sharing her newfound skills with others. In fact, her protege happens to be Wright’s own daughter, Bitty, who also has Down syndrome. And just by looking at the glee on Katie’s face from passing on her pearls of wisdom, you’ll see why the coffee shop was dubbed the “Happiest Place in Wilmington.”

