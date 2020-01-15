Unchained, unstoppable, capable of transforming: Is this the Gospel in your life?

Pope Francis concludes the catechesis series on Acts of the Apostles with a description of the forcefulness of the Word
Acts concludes with Paul, under house arrest, in Rome. He tries to share the Word of God, the Gospel message of salvation, as the fulfillment of “the hope of Israel.”
Paul recognizes himself as profoundly Jewish and sees in the Gospel he preaches, that is, in the proclamation of the dead and risen Christ, the fulfillment of the promises made to the chosen people.
Francis reflected on the forcefulness of the Word, and the Church entrusted with the Word.
These four descriptions help us to consider the role of the Gospel in our own lives:
- the Word of faith … an active leaven in history, capable of transforming situations and opening up ever new paths.
- an unstoppable Word that wants to run in order to communicate salvation to all.
- Paul does not have the freedom to move but is free to speak because the Word is not chained – it is a Word ready to be sown with full hands by the Apostle.
- [the] Church which, though persecuted, misunderstood, and chained, never tires of welcoming with a motherly heart every man and woman to proclaim to them the love of the Father who made Himself visible in Jesus.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?