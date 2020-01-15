Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Church

Unchained, unstoppable, capable of transforming: Is this the Gospel in your life?

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 15, 2020

Pope Francis concludes the catechesis series on Acts of the Apostles with a description of the forcefulness of the Word

At the Wednesday general audience, Pope Francis concluded his series of teachings on the Acts of the Apostles.

Acts concludes with Paul, under house arrest, in Rome. He tries to share the Word of God, the Gospel message of salvation, as the fulfillment of “the hope of Israel.”

Paul recognizes himself as profoundly Jewish and sees in the Gospel he preaches, that is, in the proclamation of the dead and risen Christ, the fulfillment of the promises made to the chosen people.

Francis reflected on the forcefulness of the Word, and the Church entrusted with the Word.

These four descriptions help us to consider the role of the Gospel in our own lives:

  • the Word of faith … an active leaven in history, capable of transforming situations and opening up ever new paths.

 

  • an unstoppable Word that wants to run in order to communicate salvation to all.

 

  • Paul does not have the freedom to move but is free to speak because the Word is not chained – it is a Word ready to be sown with full hands by the Apostle.

 

  • [the] Church which, though persecuted, misunderstood, and chained, never tires of welcoming with a motherly heart every man and woman to proclaim to them the love of the Father who made Himself visible in Jesus.
POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
  7. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
  8. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]