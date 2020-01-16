Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
News

Indonesian Catholic appointed to senior World Bank post

PANGESTU
World Economic Forum|Flickr| CC BY-NC-SA 2.0|Photo by Norbert Schiller
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jan 16, 2020

Mari Elka Pangestu will oversee development policy to provide loans and grants to poorer countries.

The World Bank has named an Indonesian Catholic woman as its managing director for development policy and partnerships, accodring to a report at UCANews.org.

Beginning March 1, Maria Elka Pangestu, an economist and former Indonesian cabinet minister, will assume the job overseeing the World Bank’s Global Practice Groups, and oversee the research and data group of the World Bank in addition to others duties.

“Her experience as a senior minister, her globally recognized credentials as an economist and researcher, along with her extensive leadership experience and engagement in key international forums on important development issues, will greatly benefit our urgent work at the World Bank Group in support of broad-based growth and poverty reduction,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

Prior to serving in the Indonesian government, Mari was known for her work in academia. She is a professor of international economics at the University of Indonesia and a senior fellow at the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs.

Tags:
Poverty
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  4. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to be more humble — and why it matters so much
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When St. Agatha helped stop a volcano from destroying a city
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing
  8. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]