New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry

‘Blind Eyes Opened’ will play in theaters for one day only on January 23.
For many of us, it’s too sickening to imagine that human trafficking is happening in our own neighborhoods.
Yet it’s happening. Girls and young women, and sometimes boys and young men, are forced into use in the production of pornography, as well as in prostitution. The link between pornography and sex trafficking is overwhelming, with men often demanding that their victims perform in ways viewed in pornography.
In fact, pornography is frequently shown to sex trafficking victims to train them in how to “perform,” as well as to desensitize them to the violence, degradation, and humiliation they will experience. Since 90 percent of pornography videos show physical and verbal aggression towards women, it’s no surprise that trafficking victims regularly endure violence and brutality in addition to horrible sexual abuse.
This week, for one day only, a powerful new film on the truth of sex trafficking in America will come to a theater near you. Blind Eyes Opened will play in 800 theaters on Thursday, Jan. 23. The documentary will expose the depths of the U.S. sex trafficking industry, including what fuels its demand – pornography – while encouraging citizens, churches, and legislators to fight this scourge on our society.
Blind Eyes Opened also shares shares the beautiful transformations of victims through Christ and offers hope by showing how we can help by being aware and speaking up.
To order tickets, visit: https://blindeyesopened.com/
