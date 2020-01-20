Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Art & Culture

New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry

BLIND EYES OPENED
blindeyesopened.com
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Jan 20, 2020

‘Blind Eyes Opened’ will play in theaters for one day only on January 23.

For many of us, it’s too sickening to imagine that human trafficking is happening in our own neighborhoods.
Yet it’s happening.  Girls and young women, and sometimes boys and young men, are forced into use in the production of pornography, as well as in prostitution.  The link between pornography and sex trafficking is overwhelming, with men often demanding that their victims perform in ways viewed in pornography.
In fact, pornography is frequently shown to sex trafficking victims to train them in how to “perform,” as well as to desensitize them to the violence, degradation, and humiliation they will experience. Since 90 percent of pornography videos show physical and verbal aggression towards women, it’s no surprise that trafficking victims regularly endure violence and brutality in addition to horrible sexual abuse.
This week, for one day only, a powerful new film on the truth of sex trafficking in America will come to a theater near you. Blind Eyes Opened will play in 800 theaters on Thursday, Jan. 23. The documentary will expose the depths of the U.S. sex trafficking industry, including what fuels its demand – pornography –  while encouraging citizens, churches, and legislators to fight this scourge on our society.
Blind Eyes Opened also shares shares the beautiful transformations of victims through Christ and offers hope by showing how we can help by being aware and speaking up.

To order tickets, visit: https://blindeyesopened.com/
Tags:
Movies
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
  3. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope reveals 3-word prayer that “gets God’s …
  8. J-P Mauro
    4 Nigerian seminarians abducted while on seminary grounds
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]