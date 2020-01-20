New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry

Yet it’s happening. Girls and young women, and sometimes boys and young men, are forced into use in the production of pornography, as well as in prostitution. The link between pornography and sex trafficking is overwhelming, with men often demanding that their victims perform in ways viewed in pornography.

In fact, pornography is frequently shown to sex trafficking victims to train them in how to “perform,” as well as to desensitize them to the violence, degradation, and humiliation they will experience. Since 90 percent of pornography videos show physical and verbal aggression towards women, it’s no surprise that trafficking victims regularly endure violence and brutality in addition to horrible sexual abuse.