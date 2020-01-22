Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Pray this prayer of St. Gianna for those who are weakest

SAINT GIANNA BERETTA MOLLA
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe | Facebook | Fair Use
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 22, 2020

She knew God the Father as one who holds us with tenderness in his “divine arms.”

With St. Gianna Beretta Molla, we can pray her prayer to the “most tender Father of souls,” who, as she says, holds with special tenderness in his arms those who are the most weak.

My most sweet Jesus, infinitely merciful God, most tender Father of souls, and in a particular way of the most weak, most miserable, most infirm which You carry with special tenderness between Your divine arms, I come to You to ask You, through the love and merits of Your Sacred Heart, the grace to comprehend and to do always Your holy will, the grace to confide in You, the grace to rest securely through time and eternity in Your loving divine arms.

 

