Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
The beautiful process your body goes though in the postpartum period

MOM AND NEWBORN
Shutterstock
Sarah Surette | Jan 25, 2020

The amazing work your body has done during pregnancy and birth isn’t over. Another awe-inspiring process has just begun!

In the months leading up to the delivery of your child, all thoughts are for the tiny miracle growing inside you. Most of your actions are done with baby in mind — the food you eat, the activities you engage in, and the preparations you make. After the baby is born, it’s natural to transfer this care and love over to the baby, now existing separate from you. This beautiful process went on inside of your body and, now that it’s over, you may find yourself feeling quite empty. 

But contrary to how you may feel, another complex process is just beginning, and it’s one that can only begin after the baby leaves your body. Jump-started by childbirth: your body is now working hard to heal itself and restore the functions that were altered by pregnancy. Click on the slideshow to see just how amazing the postpartum process is!

Read more:
The pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding woman’s guide to fasting during Lent
Read more:
Are you at risk for developing postpartum depression?
