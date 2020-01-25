The beautiful process your body goes though in the postpartum period

The amazing work your body has done during pregnancy and birth isn’t over. Another awe-inspiring process has just begun!
But contrary to how you may feel, another complex process is just beginning, and it’s one that can only begin after the baby leaves your body. Jump-started by childbirth: your body is now working hard to heal itself and restore the functions that were altered by pregnancy. Click on the slideshow to see just how amazing the postpartum process is!
