Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Twin girls give cash-filled wallet back to veteran

MAKHIA AND MAKYLA VINCENT
Fox 2 Detroit
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 25, 2020

Their honesty was inspired by their own grandfather.

Coming across a wallet filled with cash would create a dilemma for lots of people; whether to return it to its rightful owner, or treat it as “finders keepers.” If it’s a question of morals, there is, of course, no dilemma, but the temptation is still there.

So when 14-year-old twins from Detroit came across a wallet filled with hundreds of dollars and returned it to the owner, people couldn’t help be impressed with these two young ladies.

Makhia and Makyla Vincent were walking to school when they came across the wallet lying in the snow. Looking inside, the girls discovered the usual credit cards, the cash and a veteran’s I.D. revealing its owner as Marc Walsh, Since their grandfather is a vet, the young women knew they had no choice but to return the wallet: “I would hate if that was my granddad and that happened to him, so I knew we had to return it,” they explained to WJBK, a Detroit TV station, in a report by Little Things.

Tracking down the owner’s address, the twins went to Walsh’s home. The disabled former Marine was not at home, so the girls signaled their find on Walsh’s surveillance camera and left the wallet by his door.

Walsh’s roommate contacted him to tell him of the girls’ visit. Walsh looked at the video and retrieved his wallet. The find was a big relief to him as he has been finding it difficult to get a job.

Yet, as with most acts of kindness, there’s a happy twist in the story. Thanks to the help of the TV station, the owner and the twins were put in contact and Walsh showed up at their door with a little surprise. Impressed by the girls’ honesty, the veteran rewarded them with the cash that had been in the wallet, proving how a little kindness really does go a long way.

Read more:
8 Secret acts of kindness that anyone can do
Read more:
It’s easier to be kind if you possess this one thing …

 

