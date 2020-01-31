Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense of sin

How could the great King David, the holy king who had done so many good things, and had been so united to God fall into the horrendous sins he committed? Pope Francis considered this question in his morning homily at Casa Santa Marta.

David, he said, slipped into sin slowly, little by little.

Francis noted how there are sins that happen almost impulsively, such as the sin of anger or of an insult — sins of the moment, when there was a lack of self control. But there are also sins that one slides into little by little, allowing the spirit of the world to progressively increase within.

“We are all sinners,” said Francis, “but sometimes we sin in a moment. I get angry, and I insult someone. Then I repent.”

But sometimes, he continued, “we allow ourselves to be taken into a state of life” where evils begin to appear normal. For example, that it’s normal “to not pay an employee how he or she should be paid.”

It seems that the people who do this are good people, they go to Mass every Sunday, they call themselves Christians. Then why do you do this? And other sins? I think it’s because you’ve fallen into a place where you’ve lost the sense of sin. And this is one of the evils of our time. Pius XII said it: to lose the sense of sin.

Sometimes, Pope Francis said, we need life to “slap us.” We need someone like Nathan, sent by God to David, to show him his error.