Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Lifestyle

Champion gymnast and model with Down syndrome blazes a new trail

Chelsea Werner
Chelsea Werner | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Blanca de Ugarte | Feb 04, 2020

Chelsea Werner is inspiring people around the world through the happy moments of her life she shares on Instagram.

Phrases such as “Different is beautiful” and “Love yourself” stand out in everything Chelsea Werner writes. The champion gymnast and model with Down syndrome is breaking the mold, overcoming prejudices and fears. She’s a strong young woman who uses both her inspiring example and her powerful gift for communication to encourage society in general, and people with Down Syndrome in particular, to go out into the world and show that there is beauty in diversity.

You can discover Werner’s story through the photographs she publishes on her Instagram account (@showtimewerner).

“Being unique is better than being perfect”

This sentence crowns one of Chelsea’s recent captions on her Instagram account, which she uses to fight for the real integration into society of people with disabilities.

She began to practice gymnastics at age 8. At first, a doctor told her that she couldn’t practice this sport because of her low muscle tone, which is characteristic of people with Down syndrome. But Chelsea discovered that not only was she good at gymnastics, but she also liked to perform in public. Every competition became a great experience of self-improvement and enjoyment for her.

In an interview with Aleteia, Chelsea says that if she could convey one message to all people with Down syndrome it would be “Never give up. Don’t give up on your dreams. The work is hard sometimes, but it’s worth it.”

Her perseverance and constancy in her work define her. These traits have led her to be part of the US National Special Olympics gymnastics team, winning the US Special Olympics National Gymnastics Championship four times, and the Down Syndrome International Championships twice.

Her parents and brother have been her greatest support. They work by her side and have fought tirelessly for Chelsea to achieve her dream of becoming a professional gymnast.

View this post on Instagram

"World Champion" in Italy 1 year ago😊 #worldchampion

A post shared by Chelsea Werner (@showtimewerner) on

Her coach became another pillar of her career. She knew how to see beyond Chelsea’s disability and treated her like any other athlete, demanding the same commitment and training hours from her.

Chelsea says that one of the things she likes most is to be part of a team—a team made up of gymnasts with and without disabilities, who train together, benefiting from mutual learning.

From gymnast to model

The famous clothing brand, H&M, reached out to Werner after seeing her compete on television. They wanted to hire her as a model for a campaign filmed in Havana, Cuba. In a video for the campaign, she says that gymnastics makes her feel “happy, and proud.”

After the success of her first job as a model, many others followed. Companies such as Tommy Hilfiger and and Target, and publications such as Forbes and Vogue, have turned to her for inclusive campaigns, in which she participates along with models with other types of disabilities.

Like many girls her age, Chelsea, who is 25, enjoys dancing, going out, shopping with her friends, meeting new people and playing other sports like surfing.

Around the world, she’s becoming an example of how barriers of prejudice can be broken and social integration can be achieved in different areas.

The importance of self-esteem

If there’s one thing that stands out about Chelsea, it’s her self-confidence.

Self-esteem is important for anyone, but especially for people with disabilities, so they can successfully overcome the challenges they may encounter along their path. She tells Aleteia that her Instagram account is pure positivism. This is the vision she wants to give to the world: She is a happy young woman with Down syndrome, who enjoys her profession, her family and friends, just like anyone else.

For many people, disabled or not, Chelsea has become an example to follow. She has shown that with sacrifice, effort and self-confidence, dreams can come true.

Read more:
How having a baby with Down syndrome changed this rock star’s music
Read more:
Classmates vote couple with Down syndrome as their prom king and queen
Tags:
DisabilitiesDown Syndrome
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
  6. John Burger
    Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    “Mama Bosco” is on the way to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]