Join Carmelites or Augustinians this Lent, through Hozana

MAN HAPPY WORKING
SHUTTERSTOCK
Aleteia | Feb 15, 2020

The online prayer space facilitates communities of prayer, and for Lent, you can draw from the great spiritual masters.

A Christian platform to help people pray continues to grow five years after its launch. Called Hozana.org, the site brings together various “communities” hosted by organizations or even individuals.

This year, Hozana invites you to live Lent to the fullest, thanks to two fantastic communities of prayer. 

Hozana in a nutshell:

The mission is to bring the world together in prayer, through the internet. The aim is to help Christians persevere in their daily prayer life and not feel lonely while doing so.

For this Lent, two different religious communities have prepared a program to get your heart ready for Easter: 

Carmelites: Spend Lent 2020 with Brother Lawrence of the Resurrection.

Every morning, his writings and meditations on Scripture from the Carmelite perspective will be sent to you. Walk with Brother Lawrence in the practice of the presence of God. 

The Augustinian friars: Be led in a movement away from self, to meet God in the other! Throughout this sacred season, you’ll be guided through the Word of God with deep reflections written by the friars. 

How does it work? To follow these spiritual guides, you register on the page of the community that interests you, by clicking on “I join” and then either logging in or signing up if you are a first time user. Once registered, you will receive throughout Lent the spiritual content to help you get closer to God. 

Every time that a publication is posted on the community prayer page, you will receive notification by email as well as on your Hozana prayer space (either on the website or app), so you will be able to pray, no matter when, or where you are.

Hozana is a non-profit Catholic association with an ecumenical vocation. Hozana is a social prayer network that allows its members to create online prayer communities based on different spiritual propositions.

Hozana.org is also an app available in the App Store for iOS and in the Google Store for Android, enabling you to pray, no matter when or where you are. 

Read more:
Can’t find a listening ear? Confide in the saints

 

Tags:
Prayer
