Pope: In bad times, pray for the Church even more

” … because the Lord must always come to resolve problems.”
The Holy Father blessed some children, before thanking the faithful for having accompanied with prayer the work of the “Mediterranean, Frontier of Peace” meeting.
“Prayers are precisely the strength, the strength of a Christian community,” the pope said. “Pastors pray, but they must work during these days of reflection. But they felt accompanied and safe with your prayers. I thank you so much for this work, for this apostolate of praying, praying for the Church.
“Do not forget: to pray for the Church, for the Pastors… And in bad times we pray even more, because the Lord must always come to resolve problems.”
Before the blessing, Pope Francis prayed that Mary, who “prayed a lot during her life,” would accompany the Church on her journey at all times.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?