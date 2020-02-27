Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
Philip Kosloski
Why does St. Peter always hold keys in art?
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Art & Culture

What does it take to be a successful Christian artist?

Ned Bustard
Ned Bustard | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Feb 27, 2020

Ned Bustard puts fidelity to vocation over profit motive.

If Ned Bustard followed his father’s advice, he’d be a failure.

“He said that money was a way of keeping score. Money is how you knew you were successful,” Bustard said in a video for Religion Unplugged.

Bustard did end up starting his own business, as his father did, but it’s his devotion to art — and to God — that has been the touchstone for business decisions, not the bottom line.

“I’m definitely not financially successful as an artist,” Bustard said in an interview with the website, “But no one in my family has ever gone hungry, and for that, I thank God for his provision.”

His business is publishing beautiful books and making linocut prints in the tradition of medieval German artisans.

“He has always been inspired by anonymous German woodcuts from the Middle Ages, as well as Ethiopian icon art and illuminated manuscripts, and he uses their inspiration when creating his prints,” Religion Unplugged said.

“For me, the idea of success has shifted from ‘Am I making a lot of money or am I the best in the biz?’ to ‘Am I being responsible for what God has given me to do and make?’ … God has made us to be certain people; he’s given us certain gifts, and I bring glory to God when I’m doing what I was made to do and doing it well. So to ask the question of an artist, ‘Are you successful?’ I think it’s the wrong question. Say, ‘Are you doing what you were designed to do?’ For me, success as an artist is being part of a community. It’s investing in the people that God has woven into my life and it’s about making work that’s going to bless them.”

Aside from his business, Bustard volunteers for his Presbyterian church by creating coloring pages for Sunday School, to help kids “connect with the sermon.”

Bustard is also interested in reconnecting art with the Church. Especially after visiting Italy, he sees a disconnect between the two, in many cases.

“I think that the arts have been abandoned by the Church,” he lamented. “In Italy, people didn’t separate the two, like, ‘Oh, you make art and you’re a Christian? That’s totally normal,’” Bustard said.

 

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Jimmy Kimmel calls for Catholic Sign of Peace at Kobe Bryant …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  6. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Philip Kosloski
What is the symbolism of ashes on Ash Wednesday?
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]