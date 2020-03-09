Prayer to remain in the Heart of Jesus after communion

Read more: Prayer before Communion for spiritual healing

Reception of Holy Communion is the “source and summit” of a Catholic’s spiritual life and presents a unique opportunity to unite ourselves with the Heart of Jesus, on fire with love for us.

However, often we don’t take advantage of the time after our reception to fully appreciate this moment and let God’s love penetrate our soul.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that expresses our desire to remain in Jesus’ Heart, asking God to let us stay a while in his “sanctuary.”