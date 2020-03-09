Prayer to remain in the Heart of Jesus after communion

When receiving Holy Communion, we are allowed entrance into the sanctuary of Jesus’ Heart.
However, often we don’t take advantage of the time after our reception to fully appreciate this moment and let God’s love penetrate our soul.
Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that expresses our desire to remain in Jesus’ Heart, asking God to let us stay a while in his “sanctuary.”
Lord, we have had the happiness of being admitted into the sanctuary of your Divine Heart; give us grace that we may abide therein for ever; so that we may obtain the happiness which you have prepared for your elect. O Heart of Jesus, I will not depart till you have blessed me. Amen.
