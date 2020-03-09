Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Prayer to remain in the Heart of Jesus after communion

WOMAN,PRIEST,COMMUNION
Catholic Diocese of Saginaw | CC BY-ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Mar 09, 2020

When receiving Holy Communion, we are allowed entrance into the sanctuary of Jesus’ Heart.

Reception of Holy Communion is the “source and summit” of a Catholic’s spiritual life and presents a unique opportunity to unite ourselves with the Heart of Jesus, on fire with love for us.

However, often we don’t take advantage of the time after our reception to fully appreciate this moment and let God’s love penetrate our soul.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that expresses our desire to remain in Jesus’ Heart, asking God to let us stay a while in his “sanctuary.”

Lord, we have had the happiness of being admitted into the sanctuary of your Divine Heart; give us grace that we may abide therein for ever; so that we may obtain the happiness which you have prepared for your elect. O Heart of Jesus, I will not depart till you have blessed me. Amen.

