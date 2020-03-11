Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Church

Find out what really matters and what’s secondary, urges Pope Francis

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 11, 2020

The deepest thirst in us can’t be silenced; if we allow it to grow in us, it will be satisfied: Pope continues reflections on the Beatitudes

Reflecting on the Beatitude “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied,” Pope Francis said that it is important to find out what enables us to “live well.”

Every person is called to rediscover what really matters, what they really need, what makes them live well and, at the same time, what is secondary, and what they can do without.

Speaking from the Apostolic Library due to the quarantines caused by Coronavirus, the pope reflected on how all people have a thirst for what truly matters.

In the Scriptures we find the expression of a thirst more profound than the physical one, which is a desire found at the root of our being. A Psalm says: “God, you are my God, I pine for you; my heart thirsts for you, my body longs for you, as a land parched, dreary and waterless” (Psalm 63: 2).

The Fathers of the Church speak about this restlessness which inhabits the heart of man. Saint Augustine says: “Thou madest us for Thyself, and our heart is restless, until it repose in Thee” [1].

There is an inner thirst, an inner hunger, a restlessness…

In every heart, even in the person who is most corrupt and farthest from goodness, there is a hidden yearning for the light, even if it is found under the rubble of deceit and errors, but there is always the thirst for truth and goodness, which is thirst for God. It is the Holy Spirit that inspires this thirst: He is the living water that has moulded our dust, His is the creative breath that gave it life.

The Holy Father suggested that this thirst for goodness has concrete effects, such as in the life of a married couple. “For example,” he said, “when a man and a woman marry they have the intention of doing something great and beautiful, and if they keep this thirst alive they will always find the way forward, in the midst of problems, with the help of Grace.”

The pope assured that, as Jesus promised, this thirst for justice will always end well.

Jesus proclaims in this beatitude that there is a thirst that will not be disappointed; a thirst that, if satisfied, will be sated and will always end well, because it corresponds to the very heart of God, to His Holy Spirit Who is love, and also to the seed that the Holy Spirit has sown in our hearts.

May the Lord give us this grace: to have this thirst for justice which is precisely the desire to find it, to see God and to do good to others.

Read more:
Frustrated by what you lack? Here’s how to value what you have
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  3. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  4. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    10 Saints with dysfunctional families
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]