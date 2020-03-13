Give Pope Francis the gift of a prayer for him, on his 7th anniversary

And now I would like to give the blessing, but first – first I ask a favour of you: before the Bishop blesses his people, I ask you to pray to the Lord that he will bless me: the prayer of the people asking the blessing for their Bishop. Let us make, in silence, this prayer: your prayer over me.

This was Pope Francis’ first request of us, the people of God, the flock he has been given as Shepherd and Successor of Peter.

Today, March 13, 2020, the Holy Father celebrates his anniversary of election to the Throne of Peter in a most striking manner: without the faithful of Rome, or the streams of tourists, with deserted streets, and closed shops.

The 83-year-old Vicar of Christ continues his ministry of accompanying his people, even within the restraints of a quarantined city.

What better way to honor the Holy Father than to do as he has requested hundreds if not thousands of times, since that March 13 of his election: “Don’t forget to pray for me,” he says at the end of almost every address.

A prayer for the pope:

O God, the Shepherd and Ruler of all Your faithful people, mercifully look upon Your servant Pope Francis, whom You have chosen as the chief Shepherd to preside over Your Church. We beg You to help him edify, both by word and example, those over whom he has charge, that he may reach everlasting life together with the flock entrusted to him.

Lord Jesus, shelter our Holy Father the Pope under the protection of Your Sacred Heart. Be his light, his strength and his consolation.

Our Lady of Divine Love, pray for him.

St. George, pray for him.

St. Francis, pray for him.

St. Peter and all the saints in heaven, pray for him.

Amen.