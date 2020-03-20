Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
News

Oberammergau Passion Play to be postponed for two years

OBERAMMERGAU
Photo: Brigitte Maria Mayer | Copyright: Passionsspiele Oberam
Share
Print
John Burger | Mar 20, 2020

Organizers hope the historic play will be mounted in 2022.

The Oberammergau Passion Play, the once-every-decade performance of the Passion, death and resurrection of Christ, will be postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced today.

The Administrative District Office of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the area in which the Bavarian village of Oberammergau lies, has invoked a German law, the Infection Protection Act, to delay the play’s performance. Organizers now hope to have the premiere on May 21, 2022.

“The health of  guests and participants has the highest priority, therefore the responsible persons have decided to postpone the premiere of the Passion Play, which was planned for 16th May 2020, to the year 2022,” organizers said in a statement. “The health department has conducted a risk assessment. According to this, it is not possible to carry out the Passion Play into the autumn. It can be assumed that the restrictions on public life can be reduced again if the exponential increase in infected persons can be interrupted. However, we will still have a high risk of recurrent infections over a long period of time. At this stage, it can be clearly predicted that an event on the scale of the Passion Play is not feasible. The risk is too high that new chains of infection will develop. From a preventive health point of view, the event should therefore be prohibited.

“For the municipality of Oberammergau and the directing team of the Passion Play around [director] Christian Stückl, the health of the population also comes first,” the statement continued. “The Corona pandemic has made it impossible to complete this year’s Play without endangering the participants and guests. Furthermore, the perspective for this year is unclear. A postponement of only a few months seemed unacceptable to everyone involved.”

The Passion Play goes back to a vow made in 1633. At that time, the people of Oberammergau vowed to perform the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ if no one died of the plague anymore.

“The people of Oberammergau still want to fulfill this vow,” the statement said. “Therefore the plans to perform the Passion Play in 2022 are currently beginning. The premiere is scheduled for 21 May 2022, further performance dates will be announced at a later date.”

The interruption in the once-a-decade schedule is not without historical precedent. In 1770, the Passion Play could not take place due to a general ban, and in 1940 the Second World War prevented a performance. For the 1920 Passion Play, the municipal council decided not to press ahead with preparations for the Passion Play in view of the large number of World War I casualties, so the Passion Play was postponed and held in 1922.

Organizers said that people who have already purchased tickets for this year will be able to convert them into a reservation for 2022 or receive a refund. Information and refund forms will be available soon on the website http://www.passionsspiele-oberammergau.de

For the Oberammergau Passion Play 2020, a total of 103 performances were planned from May 16- October 4. About 450,000 spectators from all over the world were expected.

Tags:
CoronavirusOberammergau
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who have had to live without the Eucharist
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]