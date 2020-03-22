Find love and truth with these 7 insights from Jacques Maritain

This noted French Catholic illuminated many fields of philosophy.
The French Catholic philosopher Jacques Maritain (1882-1973) is credited with spotlighting Thomas Aquinas in our times, as well as being influential in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
He converted to Catholicism in 1906, and wrote more than 60 books.
