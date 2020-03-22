Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Art & Culture

Finding Faith: Greek myths and Catholic motifs are woven together

tapestry; three fates
Photo by Lucien de Guise; courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | Mar 22, 2020

This tapestry from the Netherlands contains clues that the Catholic world borrowed from the Classical world.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.

TAPESTRY
Photo by Lucien de Guise, courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

Christian artists have often turned to the classical world for inspiration. This tapestry was made in what is now the Netherlands, on the eve of explosive hostilities between Catholics and Protestants. The weaver picked a fairly neutral subject: the Three Fates of ancient Greece. These three women determined our destiny by spinning, measuring and then snipping the thread of life. There are clues that the mythology was seen from a Catholic perspective as it commemorates the work of the Italian poet Petrarch, a bringer-together of the Classical and Catholic worlds who later inspired the great Dutch theologian Erasmus. There is also a Catholic-looking rosary hanging from the belt of the Fate who cuts the thread of life. Lying dead at their feet is a figure representing Chastity, whose time was clearly up circa 1520.

three fates; tapestry
Photo by Lucien de Guise; courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  3. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  6. Andrew Fowler
    12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]