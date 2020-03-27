Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Philip Kosloski
Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a spiritual communion
Inspiring Stories

Catholic bishop, recovered from the coronavirus, describes the experience

Antonio Napolioni
Antonio Napolioni | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Gelsomino Del Guercio | Mar 27, 2020

This disease has caused many deaths, but thanks to the medical care the bishop received, he was able to recover fully and be discharged.

“Yesterday [Tuesday, March 17] I returned home after 10 days in the Main Hospital of Cremona (northern Italy) for pneumonia caused by COVID-19. My first thought is of immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Pneumonology department, led by Dr. Giancarlo Bosio. We support them, and those who are working beyond their strength, with prayer, with solidarity, and with the careful execution of the protocols that this very delicate moment demands.”

This is a message published on Facebook by Bishop Antonio Napolioni, bishop of Cremona (Italy), who fell ill with the novel coronavirus. On Friday, March 7, he had to be admitted to his local hospital because he presented symptoms of pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

After a few days, the medical staff confirmed his suspicions. This disease has caused many deaths, but thanks to the medical care the bishop received, he was able to recover fully and be discharged.

“I am grateful,” Bishop Napolioni added on Facebook, “for the countless voices of the Church of Cremona, of the Lombard and Italian episcopate, for the many relationships I’ve received as a gift in these years. I clearly realized that I was being carried, as in a single body, where the one who cares and the one who is cared for are concrete faces of the Lord Jesus. His resurrection at Easter will regenerate hope and put us back on the road. I embrace you virtually.”

What does it feel like?

The bishop told Italian Catholic news outlet Avvenire what he felt when his symptoms of COVID-19 were discovered. “I made a note of it. In the days before, I had been on a pastoral visit, in contact with people. I was already feeling the symptoms; I was having trouble breathing. Fortunately, the diagnosis was immediate and this allowed the situation to change in a few days.”

At the hospital, he explains, “I was isolated. I found great strength in the doctors and paramedics, a lesson in humanity and professionalism, and of impressive dedication.”

In those days, “I experienced great affection. The workers ask for the support of prayer. I will continue to pray for them and with them. The most powerful weapon is to remain spiritually lucid, to entrust yourself to the Lord, who is father also in these situations.”

From earthquake to pandemic

This experience is leaving an indelible inner mark on him. “In the past months …  I faced an earthquake, and in Cremona I thought about the possibility of floods, but I certainly wasn’t expecting a viral pandemic. … We don’t have time for too much reasoning. In reality, we’re never prevented from loving, giving ourselves, or even just enduring.”

Bishop Napolioni invites the sick “to entrust themselves with confidence to those who are taking care of them, feeling at every moment that recovery is possible. This does not always happen, but it is necessary to keep hope alive.”

 

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope will give special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Coronavirus in Italy: 50 priests have died
  4. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest working from home memes
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope leads entire world in praying Our Father for end of pandemic …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    “I asked the Lord to stop the epidemic,” says pope …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join Pope Francis in prayer March 27 at 6 pm (1 pm EST) here
Aleteia
A guide to celebrate the 4th Sunday of Lent at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can’t get to Confession
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: A triumph of faith and love in the face of the coronavirus pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
John Burger
The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]