Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 29, 2020

Save us, O Lord. Console us, O Lord.

During the solemn hour of prayer led by Pope Francis on March 27, the Holy Father led a special litany. Here is an Aleteia translation of the prayer:

 

Litany of Supplication

WE ADORE YOU, O LORD

True God and true man, truly present in this Holy Sacrament,
We adore you, O Lord.

Our Savior, God-with-us, faithful and rich in mercy,
We adore you, O Lord.

King and Lord of creation and history,
We adore you, O Lord.

Conqueror of sin and death,
We adore you, O Lord.

Friend of humankind, risen and living at the right hand of the Father,
We adore you, O Lord.

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, O LORD

Only begotten Son of the Father, who descended from Heaven for our salvation,
We believe in you, O Lord.

Heavenly doctor, who inclines over our misery,
We believe in you, O Lord.

Sacrificed Lamb, who offers himself to save us from evil,
We believe in you, O Lord.

Good Shepherd, who gives his life for the flock he loves,
We believe in you, O Lord.

Living bread and medicine of immortality, who gives us Life eternal,
We believe in you, O Lord.

FREE US, O LORD

From the power of Satan and the seductions of the world,
Free us, O Lord.

From pride and from the presumption that we can do without you,
Free us, O Lord.

From the deceptions of fear and anguish,
Free us, O Lord.

From unbelief and despair,
Free us, O Lord.

From hardness of heart and the incapacity to love,
Free us, O Lord.

SAVE US, O LORD

From all the evils that afflict humanity,
Save us, O Lord.

From hunger, famine and egoism,
Save us, O Lord.

From disease, epidemics and fear of our brothers and sisters,
Save us, O Lord.

From devastating folly, from merciless interests and from violence,
Save us, O Lord.

From deception, misinformation and manipulation of consciences,
Save us, O Lord.

CONSOLE US, O LORD

Look upon your Church, which is crossing the desert,
Console us, O Lord.

Look upon humanity, terrified by fear and anguish,
Console us, O Lord.

Look upon the sick and dying, oppressed by loneliness,
Console us, O Lord.

Look upon doctors and health care workers, overwhelmed by fatigue,
Console us, O Lord.

Look upon politicians and administrators, who bear the weight of decisions,
Console us, O Lord.

GIVE US YOUR SPIRIT, O LORD

In the hour of trial and confusion,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In temptation and in weakness,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the battle against evil and sin,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the search for true good and true joy,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the decision to remain in You and in Your friendship,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

OPEN US TO HOPE, O LORD

If sin oppresses us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.

If hate closes our hearts,
Open us to hope, O Lord.

If suffering visits us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.

If indifference distresses us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.

If death annihilates us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.

