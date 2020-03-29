Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Click here to launch the slideshow

During the solemn hour of prayer led by Pope Francis on March 27, the Holy Father led a special litany. Here is an Aleteia translation of the prayer:

Litany of Supplication

WE ADORE YOU, O LORD

True God and true man, truly present in this Holy Sacrament,

We adore you, O Lord.

Our Savior, God-with-us, faithful and rich in mercy,

We adore you, O Lord.

King and Lord of creation and history,

We adore you, O Lord.

Conqueror of sin and death,

We adore you, O Lord.

Friend of humankind, risen and living at the right hand of the Father,

We adore you, O Lord.

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, O LORD

Only begotten Son of the Father, who descended from Heaven for our salvation,

We believe in you, O Lord.

Heavenly doctor, who inclines over our misery,

We believe in you, O Lord.

Sacrificed Lamb, who offers himself to save us from evil,

We believe in you, O Lord.

Good Shepherd, who gives his life for the flock he loves,

We believe in you, O Lord.

Living bread and medicine of immortality, who gives us Life eternal,

We believe in you, O Lord.

FREE US, O LORD

From the power of Satan and the seductions of the world,

Free us, O Lord.

From pride and from the presumption that we can do without you,

Free us, O Lord.

From the deceptions of fear and anguish,

Free us, O Lord.

From unbelief and despair,

Free us, O Lord.

From hardness of heart and the incapacity to love,

Free us, O Lord.

SAVE US, O LORD

From all the evils that afflict humanity,

Save us, O Lord.

From hunger, famine and egoism,

Save us, O Lord.

From disease, epidemics and fear of our brothers and sisters,

Save us, O Lord.

From devastating folly, from merciless interests and from violence,

Save us, O Lord.

From deception, misinformation and manipulation of consciences,

Save us, O Lord.

CONSOLE US, O LORD

Look upon your Church, which is crossing the desert,

Console us, O Lord.

Look upon humanity, terrified by fear and anguish,

Console us, O Lord.

Look upon the sick and dying, oppressed by loneliness,

Console us, O Lord.

Look upon doctors and health care workers, overwhelmed by fatigue,

Console us, O Lord.

Look upon politicians and administrators, who bear the weight of decisions,

Console us, O Lord.

GIVE US YOUR SPIRIT, O LORD

In the hour of trial and confusion,

Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In temptation and in weakness,

Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the battle against evil and sin,

Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the search for true good and true joy,

Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

In the decision to remain in You and in Your friendship,

Give us your Spirit, O Lord.

OPEN US TO HOPE, O LORD

If sin oppresses us,

Open us to hope, O Lord.

If hate closes our hearts,

Open us to hope, O Lord.

If suffering visits us,

Open us to hope, O Lord.

If indifference distresses us,

Open us to hope, O Lord.

If death annihilates us,

Open us to hope, O Lord.