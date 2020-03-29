Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Save us, O Lord. Console us, O Lord.
Litany of Supplication
WE ADORE YOU, O LORD
True God and true man, truly present in this Holy Sacrament,
We adore you, O Lord.
Our Savior, God-with-us, faithful and rich in mercy,
We adore you, O Lord.
King and Lord of creation and history,
We adore you, O Lord.
Conqueror of sin and death,
We adore you, O Lord.
Friend of humankind, risen and living at the right hand of the Father,
We adore you, O Lord.
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, O LORD
Only begotten Son of the Father, who descended from Heaven for our salvation,
We believe in you, O Lord.
Heavenly doctor, who inclines over our misery,
We believe in you, O Lord.
Sacrificed Lamb, who offers himself to save us from evil,
We believe in you, O Lord.
Good Shepherd, who gives his life for the flock he loves,
We believe in you, O Lord.
Living bread and medicine of immortality, who gives us Life eternal,
We believe in you, O Lord.
FREE US, O LORD
From the power of Satan and the seductions of the world,
Free us, O Lord.
From pride and from the presumption that we can do without you,
Free us, O Lord.
From the deceptions of fear and anguish,
Free us, O Lord.
From unbelief and despair,
Free us, O Lord.
From hardness of heart and the incapacity to love,
Free us, O Lord.
SAVE US, O LORD
From all the evils that afflict humanity,
Save us, O Lord.
From hunger, famine and egoism,
Save us, O Lord.
From disease, epidemics and fear of our brothers and sisters,
Save us, O Lord.
From devastating folly, from merciless interests and from violence,
Save us, O Lord.
From deception, misinformation and manipulation of consciences,
Save us, O Lord.
CONSOLE US, O LORD
Look upon your Church, which is crossing the desert,
Console us, O Lord.
Look upon humanity, terrified by fear and anguish,
Console us, O Lord.
Look upon the sick and dying, oppressed by loneliness,
Console us, O Lord.
Look upon doctors and health care workers, overwhelmed by fatigue,
Console us, O Lord.
Look upon politicians and administrators, who bear the weight of decisions,
Console us, O Lord.
GIVE US YOUR SPIRIT, O LORD
In the hour of trial and confusion,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.
In temptation and in weakness,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.
In the battle against evil and sin,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.
In the search for true good and true joy,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.
In the decision to remain in You and in Your friendship,
Give us your Spirit, O Lord.
OPEN US TO HOPE, O LORD
If sin oppresses us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.
If hate closes our hearts,
Open us to hope, O Lord.
If suffering visits us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.
If indifference distresses us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.
If death annihilates us,
Open us to hope, O Lord.
