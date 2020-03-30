Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
News

Jihadist groups raise the black flag in Mozambique 

MOZAMBIQUE
EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid-(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Share
Print
Paulo Aido-ACN | Mar 30, 2020

“What is happening is a disgrace,” the Bishop of Pemba laments, following the most recent attack in his diocese. 

Last Monday, March 23, for several hours an armed group of terrorists attacked and occupied the port of Mocímboa da Praia, a town of around 20,000 inhabitants and the capital of the district of the same name within the province of Cabo Delgado, in the north of Mozambique. 

According to local sources, the attackers burned public buildings, released prisoners from the local prison and patrolled the streets freely. As a sign of this demonstration of strength, the insurgents even raised the black flag, identifying themselves as members of the Islamic jihadist groups.

Speaking by telephone to the international Catholic pastoral charity and pontifical foundation ACN International, Bishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa, the Bishop of Pemba, confirmed the news.

LUIZ FERNANDO LISBOA
ACN
Bishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa, the Bishop of Pemba

“They came and went as they pleased,” he said. “There was no effective response by the security forces. Many of them fled, because the attackers were more numerous than they were, leaving them free to help themselves to food, supplies, vehicles and military equipment. Some of the attackers were dressed in military uniform. The reinforcements that were called for arrived only after the attackers had dispersed,” the bishop explained to ACN.

”It is a tragedy. What is happening in Mozambique is a disgrace. It is a real shame that our people should be humiliated in this way,” he emphasized.

 A turning point?

This attack might well mark a turning point in the growing instability that has been witnessed in northern Mozambique since October 2017. Until now the attacks have been mainly in the sparsely populated rural areas. On this occasion the insurgents staged a deliberate show of force in the district capital.

As a result, there is growing fear among the population. “They left a message that they would be returning,” Bishop Lisboa noted.

“The people are afraid. If they can attack Mocímboa, which is the largest town in the region, then the people of Palma, Mueda, and Macomia have reason to feel themselves in danger. The people are terrified; they were already frightened before, but now it’s worse.”

According to local press reports there were scenes of “chaos and panic” during the time that Mocímboa was under the control of the attackers, who unfurled black flags, even on major public buildings, identifying themselves with the Islamist jihadist groups.

Recently the Islamist terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for other attacks in the province of Cabo Delgado. At the beginning of March they claimed responsibility via the Internet for the death of soldiers of the Mozambican army, following clashes with government forces. And earlier on February 19 at least four soldiers were killed in the small town of Chiculua, in the district of Palma, where it is thought that Daesh was responsible for burning a number of houses and looting shops and businesses.

Needless to say, the Catholic Church is following the unfolding situation with grave concern.

“The attacks this week have intensified the feeling of insecurity. Nevertheless, the Catholic Church will continue to stay close to the people, despite the obvious danger of further armed attacks,” Bishop Luiz Fernando assured ACN.

 

Tags:
AfricaIslamic Militants
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
  6. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  8. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]