A short prayer for spiritual healing

Philip Kosloski | Apr 01, 2020

Don’t forget to ask God to heal your soul and bring peace back into your life.

While the health of the body is extremely important, what is even more vital is the health of our soul. Our eternal destiny depends upon the state of our soul when we die, and whether we are open to the loving presence of God.

Often we have made many mistakes in our lives, and for these wounds, we need Jesus’ healing touch.

Here is a short prayer adapted from A Manual of Prayers for the Use of the Catholic Laity that asks God for spiritual healing, something that we all need.

O Jesus, Healer of our souls, O Lord of Life. Heal me, heal me of my spiritual sickness, You are long-suffering and of tender mercy; heal me, O Lord Jesus Christ.

Accept my supplications, O Holy Spirit, unto whom every heart is open, every desire known, and from whom no secret is hid, and who gives life to our souls; hear and answer, O Spirit of God.

O Heavenly Father, who wills not that any sinner should perish, give me true repentance for this my sins.

O merciful God, pity and forgive me for Jesus’ sake.

Your eyes, O God, are as a flame of fire searching my inmost heart. O pardon my sin, for it is great!

Blessed Jesus, speak for me, plead for me, and grant my soul healing. Amen.

Read more:
Pray Psalm 22 to heal past memories
Read more:
A prayer to get your health back
