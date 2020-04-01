Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Church

The Lord loved this word and repeated it often: Pope speaks of what makes us Christians

POPE - HEALTH - VIRUS
HANDOUT / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 01, 2020

“I ask the Lord to teach us this wisdom so that we remain in Him and teach us this intimacy with the Spirit.”

Jesus often repeats one counsel: Remain in me. In the Gospel for April 1, he says it again: “If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples,” and this was the focus of Pope Francis’ homily in the Casa Santa Marta.

Jesus returned to this word that he loved so much he repeated it many times, also in the Last Supper: Remain. Remain in me. Remain in the Lord. 

The Holy Father noted that Jesus doesn’t recommend careful study, but instead goes to what is most important, “what is most dangerous for our lives if we don’t do it.”

“If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples.”

Pope Francis noted how Jesus makes this “remaining in him” the way to have a Christian identity.

Christian identity is not a card that says, “I’m a Christian,” Francis said. “No. It is discipleship. You, if you remain in the Lord, in the Word of the Lord, in the life of the Lord, will be a disciple. If you don’t remain [in Him], you will be one who appreciates the doctrine, someone who follows Jesus as a man who did so much charity work, who was so good, who had correct values … but discipleship is the true identity of the Christian.”

I ask the Lord to teach us this wisdom so that we remain in Him and teach us this intimacy with the Spirit. The Holy Spirit gives us freedom. And this is the anointing. The one who remains in the Lord is a disciple, and the disciple is an anointed one, anointed by the Spirit, one who has received the anointing of the Spirit and brings it to fulfillment. This is the path that Jesus shows us for freedom and also for life. And discipleship is the anointing that those who remain in the Lord receive.

May the Lord teach us this, which is not easy to understand … because the doctors didn’t understand it. It’s not understood only with the head; it’s understood with the head and the heart, this wisdom of the anointing of the Holy Spirit that makes us disciples. 

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for Mass was “for all who work in the media, who work to communicate.” They are working, he said, “so that people are not so isolated; for the education of children, to help us to bear this time of isolation.”

Read more:
A therapeutic oil that represents the Holy Spirit’s work?: Pope Francis explains

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  3. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]