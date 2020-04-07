Retired U.S. Catholic bishop succumbs to COVID-19

A retired bishop from Philadelphia is believed to be the first American Catholic bishop to die of COVID-19.

Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus Stephen Sulyk of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia died Monday. He was 95 and had been living in a clergy retirement home in Cherry Hill, N.J.

Late Sunday, Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia sent a message to the priests of the Archeparchy, saying, “A few hours ago Archbishop Stephen was hospitalized. He is presenting the symptoms of COVID-19, and his vital signs are weak. The Archbishop is receiving comfort care. Everything is in the Lord’s hands.”

Born October 2, 1924, in Balnica, Poland, he was ordained a priest in Philadelphia in 1952. He served as a pastor in Pennsylvania and was appointed archbishop of Philadelphia on March 1, 1981, succeeding Metropolitan Myroslav Lubachivsky, who became major archbishop of the Ukraine-based Church.

When the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was emerging from its illegal existence at the end of the Soviet era, he was involved in recovering church property that had been given to the Orthodox Church, said Fr. John Fields, spokesman for the Archeparchy of Philadelphia. Sulyk also gave the invocation at an event attended by President Ronald Reagan for Captive Nations Week, observed in Washington, D.C.

On February 27, 2001, Sulyk was succeeded by Archbishop Stefan Soroka as Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia for Ukrainian Greek Catholics.

In his 2003 book I Am With You Always, Sulyk described how he grew up in a turbulent era in Eastern Europe and in 1948, at age 24, came to the United States to continue his seminary formation.

Funeral arrangements are pending.