Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Issues & Implications

Hispanic doctors, New York heroes against the coronavirus

Doctor Ramón Tallaj, presidente de SOMOS Community Care
Share
Print
Aleteia | Apr 08, 2020

The president of the medical association SOMOS Community Care, Dr. Ramón Tallaj, and 2,500 Hispanic doctors are at the frontlines of the battle against the deadly virus.

Twenty-five hundred doctors—mostly Hispanic immigrants—led by Dr. Ramon Tallaj, president of the SOMOS Community Care medical association, are now becoming heroes in the fight against the coronavirus in New York

When the epidemic arrived in this city, where the COVID-19 death toll has already surpassed 2,300, this Hispanic doctor from the Dominican Republic urged all the doctors who are part of his organization to close their private practices and turn the focus of their health care outwards, to the four corners of New York City.

This is allowing the doctors of SOMOS to attend to the city’s inhabitants—especially the most vulnerable and needy—in this very serious health emergency, cooperating decisively in the implementation of government health policies.

The immediate reaction of these doctors has allowed the establishment of mass testing centers in Queens and the Bronx. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, diagnosis is one of the most effective weapons for counteracting the advance of the virus.

The availability of SOMOS doctors has also allowed for the implementation of a telemedicine network that has been able to attend to more than one million Medicaid patients. Thus, they’ve helped avoid many visits to hospital emergency units, thus reducing congestion in those facilities. The doctors have been referring symptomatic patients to the aforementioned test centers, performing medical triage with COVID-19 positive patients, and classifying them by age or concomitant diseases, etc.

The two testing centers for COVID-19 coronavirus established by the SOMOS foundation, directed by Dr. Tallaj, pay for and provide biosafety kits to health personnel and even food for patients, employees and military personnel involved in this initiative to provide health care assistance.

To avoid the paralysis of the economy and of stock market operations, SOMOS offered and carried out free COVID-19 tests for all the employees of the Wall Street Stock Exchange. This made it possible to diagnose approximately 30 employees as being positive for the new coronavirus. 

This week of voluntary service in the Stock Exchange resulted in the institution’s managers calling upon representatives of SOMOS to open the stock market session, as an expression of recognition and gratitude for the medical service which they had carried out with spontaneity and generosity.

This work is being carried out by foreign-born doctors—Hispanic, and mostly Dominican—who, with no other payment than the satisfaction of serving, are on the front line of containing and mitigating the crisis, accepting all the personal risks that the pandemic entails. 

In fact, there have already been deaths and seriousl illness among doctors in New York, including two doctors who are children of Dr. Tallaj, who have had to fight to survive the coronavirus.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Tallaj and the Hispanic doctors at SOMOS are responding with a “pandemic of hope,” as they like to say.

 

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  3. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    While many die without family, pope urges: ‘Do not be …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Surrender your anxiety to Jesus on the cross with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Everything you need to celebrate Holy Wednesday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]