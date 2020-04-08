Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Inspiring Stories

Live-streamed Broadway shows come to nursing homes

WOMAN COMPUTER
De Visu I Shutterstock
Patty Knap | Apr 08, 2020

These free performances benefit those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing requirements are especially limiting for people living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, who can’t even have visitors.
Now an organization is bringing free virtual concerts to them according to a Fox News report. The Caravan of Angels has put together Broadway music and performances for the program.
“Music can really change lives,” founder Francesca Capetta, Italian singer and performer told Fox News. “And this is why the virtual performances are very important right now, to show them that we are here, that we are with them.”
Capetta founded The Caravan of Angels in 2019 to bring the theater to those who aren’t able to attend, including children and the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes, through performances by professional entertainers.
“When you sing in nursing homes, you can see every smile, every tear, and you see elderly who are affected by Alzheimer’s and do not know their [own] name,” explained Capetta. “But when you start singing a song, out of the blue, they can start to remember every word of it, so this shows the power of song, and in general, what the power of the music can do.”
Broadway performers involved in the program include Kerry Butler, Hannah Shankman, Brennyn Lark, Natasha Yvette Williams and Antoine L. Smith, Emmy-winner with Broadway credits including The Color Purple, Carousel, Miss Saigon and  Memphis.
“To have music and performances brought to them, I know that that means a lot to them as much as the people who are able to perform for them and give them just that little bit of joy that they need just to keep pushing through this difficult time,” said Smith.
“I think what Caravan of Angels is doing is great,” Smith told Fox News.
“Especially for people who feel lonely and can’t get out and enjoy music. To have music and performances brought to them, I know that that means a lot to them as much as the people who are able to perform for them and give them just that little bit of joy that they need just to keep pushing through this difficult time.”
Coronavirus
