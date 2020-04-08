Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Aleteia
Everything you need to celebrate Holy Wednesday at home
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

US Bishops invite all Catholics to #PrayTogether on Good Friday

Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 08, 2020

A plenary indulgence is available to all those who pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced a special indulgence for all those who join in prayer on Good Friday.

Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 1

By a special grant from the Apostolic Penitentiary of the Holy See for those who pray for the end of the pandemic, a plenary indulgence is available for those who join Archbishop Gomez in praying the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday. A plenary Indulgence removes all of the temporal punishment due to sins and may be applied to oneself or to the souls of the deceased [Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 1471].

To receive this indulgence, a member of the faithful would need to:

  • pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday
  • be truly repentant of any sins they have committed and receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation (at the earliest opportunity)
  • pray for the Holy Father’s intentions.

It is possible to participate in this special event through a live-stream at facebook.com/usccb. It will be broadcast on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon EDT.

Read more:
A guide to loving the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Tags:
Good FridayHoly Week
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
  3. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    5 Spiritual communion prayers for when you can’t attend …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    While many die without family, pope urges: ‘Do not be …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Surrender your anxiety to Jesus on the cross with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Everything you need to celebrate Holy Wednesday at home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Video: Follow the pope’s daily Mass with English translation here, 7 am Rome time (1 am EST)
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
John Burger
Shroud of Turin to go on rare display for Easter
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]