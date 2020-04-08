US Bishops invite all Catholics to #PrayTogether on Good Friday

A plenary indulgence is available to all those who pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday.
By a special grant from the Apostolic Penitentiary of the Holy See for those who pray for the end of the pandemic, a plenary indulgence is available for those who join Archbishop Gomez in praying the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday. A plenary Indulgence removes all of the temporal punishment due to sins and may be applied to oneself or to the souls of the deceased [Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 1471].
To receive this indulgence, a member of the faithful would need to:
- pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday
- be truly repentant of any sins they have committed and receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation (at the earliest opportunity)
- pray for the Holy Father’s intentions.
It is possible to participate in this special event through a live-stream at facebook.com/usccb. It will be broadcast on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon EDT.
