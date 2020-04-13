Pope Francis: Death does not have the last word, life does!

Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went away quickly from the tomb,

fearful yet overjoyed,

and ran to announce the news to his disciples.

And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them.

They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage.

Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid.

Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee,

and there they will see me.”

At the midday Regina Caeli, Pope Francis reflected on how the women and the disciples were slow to believe, even though Jesus “had foretold a number of times” that He would die and rise again.

They were not ready yet. Their faith needed “to take a qualitative step forward.” Only the Risen Jesus’ gift of the Holy Spirit could have “provoked” them to take that step, Pope Francis explained.

Since then, Peter and many others after him have boldly proclaimed Jesus’ resurrection. That proclamation, the pope said, “has spread everywhere” reaching every corner of the earth. It has become “a message of hope for everyone.”

Jesus’ resurrection tells us that death does not have the last word, life does!

This is why our outlook can be hopeful amid life’s most difficult and uncertain moments of life, Pope Francis assured. “This is the Easter message that we are called to proclaim with words, and above all through the witness of life.”

“In our homes and in our hearts, may this joyful news resound: ‘Christ, my hope, is arisen!’”

Concluding his remarks before reciting the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis invoked Mary, the “silent witness” of Jesus’ death and resurrection. He asked her to help us believe in the “mystery of salvation” that, when “welcomed with faith, can change our lives.”