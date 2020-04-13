Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

“Music for Hope” has already been viewed over 27 million times.

In an effort to bring hope to an Easter that was otherwise marred by world crisis, Andrea Bocelli live-streamed a performance from the Duomo Di Milan. Called “Music for Hope,” the concert went up on YouTube, where it still remains for anyone who missed it to enjoy during the Easter season.

It was almost surreal to see Bocelli singing to an empty church, as no fans or faithful were allowed to attend the concert in person, due to social distancing orders. This, however, did not stop more than 27 million people from tuning in to Bocelli’s YouTube channel, where the 25-minute concert streamed to the public.

Although the lack of an audience made for strange aesthetics, it offered unique acoustics for Bocelli’s voice. Normally, when the pews are full the sound could become diminished after traveling past so many bodies, but without them the echoes were left to bounce around the empty wooden seats and ring through the rafters.

With just an organist to accompany him, the performance took on a more intimate tone. Bocelli’s concerts usually feature enormous orchestras and choruses, but in this setting it felt more like he was just the cantor at a local parish, albeit the most skilled cantor we’ve ever heard.

In the recording of “Music for Hope,” Bocelli shared a message of faith and hope with the viewers, set to beautiful drone footage of Milan. The singer said:

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I am honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together. I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone, whether they are believers or not, truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart; this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.”

Bocelli performed the “Music for Hope” concert as an act of charity, but he hasn’t let it stop there. The Andrea Bocelli foundation is also involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign, raising money to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. Those who are interested in joining them in their efforts should click here. 

Tags:
Andrea BocelliCatholicCatholic MusicEaster
Keep Reading
