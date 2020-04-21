Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

‘On Hope’ ebook by Pope Francis free for a limited time

ON HOPE
Pope Francis/Loyola Press | Antoine Mekary/Aleteia
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 21, 2020

Publisher offers the book as a gift to help people during the pandemic.

Pope Francis’s book On Hope is free for a limited time, as a gift from Loyola Press, the publisher, to “help people during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The book is a collection of some of the pope’s most uplifting writings about keeping faith alive, especially during trying times like these.

The free ebook is available now at Amazon, BN.com, and Apple.com.

Some of the insights include:

We must not let hope abandon us. … Optimism disappoints, but hope does not.

Hope opens new horizons, making us capable of dreaming what is not even imaginable.

