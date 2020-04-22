Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Spirituality

Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR, CORONAVIRUS,COVID19
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Apr 22, 2020

After much prayer and consultation, the Mother General of the order proposed a global prayer campaign that would be “a veritable blitz on heaven.”

Click here to launch the slideshow

The Little Sisters of the Poor, who serve over 13,000 elderly poor across 32 countries, have launched a new initiative aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by the message received by Sister Lucia of Fatima during the 1974 Carnation Revolution, the Little Sisters began the “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign.

According to Sr. Mary Richards, “Our Mother General, Mother María del Monte Auxiliadora, wrote to the whole Congregation at the end of March. She had prayed about the coronavirus crisis and consulted the superiors of the different provinces.” Mother wrote, “I suggest that we launch a ‘campaign,’ on a global scale, a veritable ‘blitz’ on heaven, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

Launch the slideshow

Sr. Mary Richards added, “During the Portuguese Revolution of 1974-1975, Sister Lucia (one of the Fatima visionaries) asked Our Lady to stop the violence. She replied, ‘The revolution will stop when a million families pray the Rosary.’ This inspired Mother Maria to ask us to get in touch with as many families and other persons as possible, to create a chain of family rosaries. She sees the coronavirus pandemic as a ‘situation of war,’ which cannot be won by human means alone, but only through prayer.”

“Will we manage to involve a million families?” she asked.  “God only knows, but if we put our whole heart into this, Our Lady will see our goodwill and be touched …. Let us try this in a very humble way and leave the rest in the hands of our Immaculate Mother.”

The Little Sisters of the Poor operate 29 residences that serve the elderly poor within the United States. They have lost 11 residents to the virus. Fr. Hilary John Rodgers, a retired priest and resident at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, Delaware, was the fourth person to succumb to coronavirus complications.

Mother Margaret Regina Halloran, superior of the Residence in Newark, reacted after the virus claimed the life of an 86-year-old resident, the first death:

“We are devastated at the loss of our dear Resident and the positive test results of six others. In all our Homes, the Residents truly become our family. We Little Sisters will continue to do all in our strength to meet this challenge, keep our beloved Residents safe and comfortable and provide them with spiritual accompaniment, while also assuring the safety of our staff.”

The Little Sisters care for those who are most vulnerable and are taking every step possible to protect and care for their residents. As with many nursing homes and elderly care facilities, the challenge is immense. But the Sisters are taking the battle to the next level with this prayer campaign imploring the Blessed Mother for her loving intercession.

To join in the prayer campaign, please visit: http://littlesistersofthepoor.org/a-million-families-a-million-rosaries/

Like many healthcare facilities around the country, the Little Sisters are in short supply of masks and other PPE. To donate supplies or support them during the time of this crisis, please visit  Little Sisters of the Poor Locations to find the nearest home. 

 “Thus the Rosary is the prayer which God, through his Church and Our Lady, has recommended most insistently to us all, as a road to and a gateway of salvation: “Pray the Rosary every day.” (Our Lady, 13th May 1917). Ave Maria.” Sister Lucia of Fatima

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR, CORONAVIRUS,COVID19
Courtesy of the Little Sisters of the Poor
Tags:
ElderlynunsVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  5. Aleteia
    Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with Pope Francis here 11 am Rome …
  6. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text of pope’s homily on Divine Mercy Sunday: God …
  8. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]