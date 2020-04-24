Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Art & Culture

Dancing priest goes viral on TikTok with videos for kids

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Apr 24, 2020

Padre Jose uses his “God given talents” to entertain his students in social isolation.

A priest from Michiana, Indiana, has exploded in popularity on the social media platform TikTok, with charming videos that feature talented physical feats, funny little dances, and educational songs geared towards younger kids.

Padre Jose Emmanuel Arroyo-Acevedo, a teaching priest from St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church and school, was only ordained last year, but he’s using his youthful exuberance and exceptional physicality to produce short videos on TikTok. The effort, meant to keep his students engaged during the time of social isolation, has drawn the notice of many other TikTok users, leading him to amass over 12,000 followers.

In an interview with ABC57, Padre Jose explained that the idea arose when a parent parishioner noted that the kids were in desperate need of wholesome entertainment. The young priest took it upon himself to start a TikTok account, @padrejoseemmanuel, where he utilized his considerable charismatic appeal to produce short cute videos. He said:

“Oh my goodness it did not take long to realize there are inappropriate things for our youth out there and I want to make a difference” says Arroyo-Acevedo “Talking and doing videos, sharing my talents, my God-given talents with everyone—I love it! The backflips, the dancing, the stair shuffle, all of it.”

Padre Jose has made a bunch of videos already, geared towards children of all age groups. For the youngest students, he makes short silly songs which teach about the Holy Family, but for the older students he draws on his light-footed dance steps, playing foot patty-cake with another fellow priest, and dancing up a flight of stairs so smoothly he looks like he’s flying.

He said that he plans to keep the videos coming, especially while the kids are stuck in self-imposed quarantine, noting that it is important to remind the younger generation that we can all still have fun when times are bleak:

“Everyone has joys and sorrows and we just cannot pile up sorrow upon sorrow just belly aching about the difficulties we’re facing, but realize we can have fun!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F76Q39feeco

Tags:
PriestSocial Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Novena to St. Catherine of Siena starts today: Here’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]