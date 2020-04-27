25 (super easy!) activities for preschoolers to do at home

Got water and some basic supplies? Here are the easiest, least messy ways to keep your little ones entertained.
These activities use very basic supplies, are easy to set up, and create minimal mess. And your little one will love them! Even older kids can join in the fun for most of these.
1Pouring Station
If you’ve got water, some kitchen utensils, and any kind of tray or box or cookie sheet, you’ve got an engaging activity. Water play makes everything better! And if it spills, no worries – your floors will get cleaner!
💦POURING STATION💦 Thank goodness for the pouring station on days like today 😂 Swipe to see this activity over the years – ending with my sweet Sam, age 25 months in one of the first photos we ever posted to Instagram 😭 Pouring Station is legit – and it just doesn’t get old 🙌🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a storage container, add cups, bowls, scoops, funnel – whatever you have on hand… I promise it’ll work 🎉 This is my beloved storage container / sensory bin (a 41 qt bin from Target – I call it the “two buns bin” because it’s great for siblings) and my kids will play here on and off all day 💦 Here’s the 411 and some FAQ: yes, that’s just normal food coloring in the water and nope, it won’t stain 🙌🏻 It’s totally optional, but it’s diluted so much in the containers that it works for us 😉 I put a towel under this to catch drips and spills – you can also move this outside or to the bath tub 💦 Every now and then, I move all the cups out of the bin, tip it, and pour water back into the jars to “reset” the activity 👏🏻 Of course the water was totally a brown color by the end but the kids don’t care 🤣🤣 If you have questions about how my kids learned to play with set ups like this, I have an IGTV called “sensory bins 101” where I explain how I guide my kids in managing this type of play 👍🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Finally, the amount of learning going on here is amazing 👏🏻 This is how my kids have learned to pour and fill over the years, about capacity and volume, and how liquids behave 🤯 Today, Kate (5) figured out displacement 😱 This is hands-on learning at its finest 🎉 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Keep the Pouring Station in your back pocket right now – it’s a gem to pull out when you need a moment to breathe ❤️ Again, check out that IGTV on Sensory Bins if these are new to you – I promise it’s doable 😘
2Lego Bath
Bath time is a great way to pass the time when it feels like the clock is ticking backward, and you can greatly extend the fun with new toys and activities while your kids splash around. DUPLO in the bath is a classic.
🛁LEGO BATH🛁 This is the activity you need ASAP 🎉 It is LIFE and I need to shout it from an IG mountain top 😂 It is a game changer & it’s just LEGO Dulpos IN THE BATHTUB 🙌🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s the 411: Baths are amazing tools for kid play and it can really help break up a morning or long afternoon ✨ Fill the bath like normal and drop in all the Duplos or Mega Bloks – or other big plastic blocks 🙌🏻 It is an EPIC moment the first time you set this up for your kiddo 😱 This buys me SO MUCH TIME to sitervise (sit•er•vise: to supervise from a seated position) 🎉 as the kids build and soak and play and relax ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ FAQ: the Legos DO NOT mold from this 😉 Remove them with a colander and lay on a towel to dry. This is a great kid job. Flip them all over so no water is trapped inside (another great kid job) 🙌🏻 Try other “toy baths” too – the randomness and unexpected change of pace is fantastic for kids 🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My kids love this – it’s been a hit over here for years and I break it out in the mornings when we need a reset or in the evenings if time is ticking backwards 😂 I imagine in the next few weeks, we will be using this trick A LOT… 😉 Here’s hoping it helps you too ❤️
3Toy Wash
When was the last time you washed your kids’ toys? Never, if you’re me, but it turns out kids LOVE to give their toys a good scrub. Grab some soapy water, washcloths or scrub brushes, and a bunch of waterproof toys. Boom, you’re in business. You can make it even easier by having the kids wash their toys in the sink, so there’s zero set-up.
🧼TOY WASH🧼 aka how to actually get toys clean 🤣 It’s fun, it’s easy, it’s basically free and who doesn’t need cleaner toys + playing kids in their day 👏🏻👏🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an easy one to set up with LOTS of options to make it work at your house 😉 For our set-up, I started with my beloved 41 qt storage container (from Target) and a second, smaller tub inside that one – it’s like a turducken of sensory bins 🦃🦆🐔 The smaller bin has tear-free soapy water, the other side plastic toys. I add in brushes and wash clothes, dry towels, etc – anything to help the kids with their cleaning 🧽 Yes, water got on my floor, so now I’m saying I basically mopped today 🤣 Close enough 🤣 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ OTHER OPTIONS: do this in the bath tub, do it outside, do it with a towel underneath. Theme it – maybe all cars, all dolls, all animals 🛁 Keep the party rolling 🎉 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My kids (almost 7, 5, and 3) have loved this for years – when they finished here, they moved the supplies outside and worked on their backyard toys 🙌🏻🙌🏻 It’s an oldie but a goodie – a classic for a reason ❤️❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ UPDATE: it’s been a month since I put my “Playing Preschool” homeschool program on sale with the code HOME25. That code is still active and will remain active as so many of us face the reality of schools closing for the rest of the year. If you’re interested in learning more about my ebook – check out the link in my profile OR my story highlights “What is PP?” and “PP FAQ” ❤️
4Popsicle Bath
Kids love Popsicles (who doesn’t?) but they can get so sticky and messy that it doesn’t seem worth the hassle. Popsicle bath solves that problem and is a fun, relaxing, special experience for little ones. Give it a try!
🛀🏻POPSICLE BATH🛀🏻 Forever my love: popsicle bath will always be tops over here ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Popsicle Bath is the childhood equivalent of blowing in a Nintendo cartridge. It resets everything. 🎉 The popsicle bath just has this magical way of fixing every thing 🤯 Grumpy kids: popsicle bath. Sick kid: popsicle bath. Time is ticking backwards because you’re on day WHO EVEN KNOWS of being quarantined: popsicle bath 😉 It is perfection. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s nothing special going on here – just toss the kids in the tub like normal but hand them a popsicle 💦 All the mess of eating one is washed away and the kids have the most lovely, relaxing time – who wouldn’t want to do this 😂 My kids always rinse off just fine at the end (I bathe them like normal once they finish)👍🏻 Sure, the popsicle went in the water a few times but on the gross scale of kid life – this isn’t even a blip for my children 🤣🤣🤣 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Of course, no popsicle bath post will ever be complete without a shout out to my amazing Mom, who I miss terribly these days 😭 The popsicle bath was her go-to when I was a kid and so much of who I am with kids activities goes back to who raised me ❤️ Maybe that’s one of the reasons I love letting my kids have popsicle baths – I truly remember every bit of how magical taking one is ✨
5Creation Station
“Creation station” is a cute name for what should actually be called “dump the recycling bin on the kitchen floor and let the kids have at it.” The beauty of this activity is that you can use literally anything you have on hand. Markers, stickers, glue, safety scissors: Any craft supply works. And the thrill of getting to tear apart recyclables and rebuild them into a new playtime creation is a surefire way to ignite your kids’ imagination.
🌟CREATION STATION 🌟 aka what I set up for my kids this morning so they'd leave me alone for five seconds while I took down Christmas decorations 😱🎄Ok ok it was a tad longer than 5 seconds – 35 MINUTES they played here 💃🏻 and then kept bouncing back to it (I left this up all morning in the name of "The Rest of My House Looks This Messy so It Kind Of Blends In" 🤣 That was the alternative title of this activity but it seemed a tad wordy 😂 Anywho, here's what you are seeing: a bunch of "classy garbage" from my recycle bin 🙌🏻 Boxes, wrapping paper, tissue paper, etc etc etc 👏🏻I set this up with 3 sets of kid scissors, 3 wet glue bottles, and 3 glue sticks (because heaven forbid if we share this holiday season) 🤦🏻♀️ This was Matt's (age 3) first time trying wet glue – he was over the moon ‼️ He can't really use scissors yet but he tries and it's fabulous ✂️ Whenever I make a set up like this – I always call it a Creation Station because I had one of these in my Kindergarten classroom of yesteryear 😭 and it holds little attentions spans with such simple ease 👏🏻 Did you know "tinkering" (aka building and creating without direction) is a super important activity for kids and one that is highly regarded in the early childhood education community? 🤯 So while this may look like just a pile of garbage on my kitchen floor and a dynamite way to keep the kids busy over winter break…. 😂 it's also some much needed and amazing learning 😱 Go forth and do a little dumpster diving today for some classy garbage – it's a winner for everyone 🏆
6Ripping Bin
This is “creation station junior” for the toddler set. Toddlers love to rip up books and paper, as my poor mistreated home library shows. Give them a chance to indulge that fun in a way that’s totally harmless.
🎁RIPPING BIN🎁 Oh yeah this is EXACTLY what it looks like 🎉 This is a then-"taby" Kate 😭 doing her Christmas favorite 🎄 PS shout out to all of y'all who are in the not quite baby, not quite toddler "taby" phase – I feel you and I salute you 👊🏻 May ripping paper help you as much as it help me – No jokes 🤣 This would occupy that little 20-something month old for SO LONG 🙌🏻 I just kept all the scraps from the wrapping paper in a bin and she'd sit with it for MINUTES (which in a taby world translates to HOURS) ✨ However, if I'm being honest… now that I'm seeing this bin and posting it here again on IG, It means I should probably start wrapping presents at some point, but lets not rush into these things 🤣🤣🤣 Ripping paper is AMAZING for grip strength and a precursor to cutting skills – so while this might seem like a random, ho-hum activity…it's actually packed full of learning goodness 🎉 This year, I'm planning to turn our Ripping Bin into a cutting bin and add in some scissors… ✂️ stay tuned for that (but not too tuned because, you know, I haven't wrapped a thing yet) 🤦🏻♀️ Ripping that old left over wrapping paper is ACTUALLY good for them? How big a win is that?! 🎉🎉🎉
7Ice Scoop
Scooping, pouring, playing with ice … it’s a preschooler’s dream! And you don’t need any special supplies: just water, ice, and something for scooping.
⭐️ICE SCOOP⭐️ Anyone else need a little help making it to the weekend 🙋🏻♀️Just this girl🤷🏻♀️ This is a go to activity for us because kids and ice are like peas and carrots, moths to flames, Tom Hanks to Wilson (minus the tragic ending) 🏐 This is such an easy activity to set up especially if you regularly jam your ice maker like I do 🤣 OR you have left over ice from a party 🎉 *Do make sure to use best judgment and supervision with your kids and ice – you will know what they are ready for this* 👀 So I set up this activity with a bin inside a bin situation 👍🏻 Most of you have heard me make the turducken joke about this and I'm gonna stick with it 😂 Big bin (28 qt Sterilite from Target) with a smaller bin set inside of it. Turducken 🦃🦆🐥In the smaller bin, I put water. I dye my water blue with one whole drop of generic food coloring (doesn't stain because it's water based and so diluted) and I put all the ice in the other container💦 Kate's mission here is to transfer all the ice to the water using a slotted spoon ✨ “Ice Scoop" always keeps her so occupied and gives me a solid break from the never ending "…but why" questions of kid life 🤣 Then once she finishes, she transfers it back. This kind of meticulous task is perfect for holding her attention 🙌🏻Once she's "done" with scooping and transfering, she always asks me to remove the water bin, dump the water in with the ice, and then she adds something classy like Paw Patrollers to the bin & does an arctic pup rescue or something 🐶🚨 She just kind of takes the water and ice idea and runs with it 🏃🏻♀️I love when activities can start out set in place and then transition into some completely engaging independent play ❤️Of course some water gets on the floor – you can put a towel under this to contain it – OR you can roll with it like me and call it as close to mopping as will happen on a Friday 😂Happy Weekend to All🎉
8Apple Washing
This is a brilliant way to knock out a household chore and keep your kids happily entertained. You can use apples, potatoes, carrots, or any other sturdy produce.
🍎APPLE WASHING🍎 A little fall felt so right, y’all 🙌🏻 yesterday, I shared a go-to favorite for ours and an easy “activity framework” to copy for your kiddo 👏🏻 This is the classic “washing bin” activity and it is SO EASY to repurpose or personalize for your kiddo, their taste, the season, etc 💥 Here are Matt and Kate doing Apple washing for me last fall 🍎 I took our big 28 quart sterilite bin (from Target) and loaded it with apples ⭐️ In a smaller bin, some clean brushes and clean water 💦 Their job: wash the apples and they took it very seriously 😊 Making a washing station of ANY kind is always a win for my kids (cars, toys, pumpkins…) ✨ It’s so easy, so fun, so engaging and all 👏🏻that 👏🏻 jazz 👏🏻 What’s the washing hit at your house? 🎉
9Bread in a Bag
Any kind of baking recipe would work, honestly. Kids love to knead dough, measure and dump ingredients, and especially mix everything together.
🍞BREAD IN A BAG🍞 It works 🙌🏻 And it’s also Unit 5 Food>Week 2, Wednesday> Measurement activity ❤️ This is the kind of hands on learning I’m talking about 🎉 So often with young kids and math, we say “They know their numbers” 🗣 And usually we mean is “they can count from memory” 🤷🏻♀️ There is SO MUCH MORE to numbers than memorized counting 🙌🏻 One of the skills I put down in Playing Preschool is Number Sense – which is much more than “knowing numbers” 😉 We want kids to KNOW what to do with numbers and what numbers can do: they show value, sequence, amounts, we can use them for data, for measuring, for combining, for determining size 🎉 And simple activities, like Making Bread in a Bag, can help kids use numbers in a really big way ✨ THIS ACTIVITY: In a nut shell, you mix ingredients in a ziplock bag, do some magic (jk), and somehow homemade bread is made 🙌🏻 Amazing right?! ‼️ You can SEE THE RECIPE in my story highlight “Bread in a Bag” but what I love even more about this activity and eating warm bread as a butter delivery system 🤣 is everything it teaches: how to read and follow directions, how to use numbers to measure, using numbers to count amounts, using numbers to quantify time, seeing a chemical reaction, and starting a task and seeing it through to completion 😱 I cannot even with how amazing it is 🎉 Playing Preschool is my hands-on daily activities program and it’s an honor to share it with you all ‼️ Look in profile to learn more about my ebook ❤️❤️❤️
10Ice Smash
So simple yet so brilliant, this activity is a beloved favorite in my home. Dump ice on ground. Invite kids to smash the ice. That’s it! Yet somehow it keeps them entertained so well. It’s best outside, but you could do set it up in a plastic bin inside as well.
🔨ICE SMASH🔨 Arguably the easiest of all summer activities ☀️ but there’s a reason it’s a classic 🙌🏻 Behold one of the favorite games for all the kids in our neighborhood 💦 Dump out a bunch of ice (we do this most often when I clog the ice maker OR after a big party when the cooler full of ice needs to be emptied 😉) Grab some little kid hammers – we’ve collected so many from various kid tool boxes, pounding benches, and even my meat mallet 😂 Smashing the ice is so much fun and so simple ⭐️ **Please note** you have to decide when ice cubes are safe for your kids AND if you feel they need eye protection 💫 My kids just are not power hitters so we don’t have ice flying around 😉 But always do what makes you feel best as the parent / caregiver ❤️ Ice smash will forever be one of those summertime classics for us – I don’t see this one ever getting old 👊🏻
11Bubble Foam Baking
Got some liquid soap and basic baking utensils? You’ve got all you need for a crowd-pleasing activity. Let the kids have at it with no worries about the foam getting on your floor: It’s just soap!
🎉BUBBLE FOAM BAKING 🎉 Oh sweet bubble foam – you little game changer you 😍 Bubble Foam is a little trick I picked up from my friend Asia @funathomewithkids (she's one of the OG activities bloggers) 🙌🏻 I actually stumbled on her post BEFORE I started Busy Toddler and making bubble foam for a then 21 month old Sam was a life changing day for us 🎉 We do it so much now – it's hard to remember a time before bubble foam 😂 Ready for how easy it is? It's just tear free body wash + water 💦 THAT'S IT ‼️ I made two batches for this activity (one red, one yellow) and each was made from 1 cup of body wash/bubble bath plus 1/2 cup water and some optional squirts of optional food dye ❤️ Mix it with a hand mixer under "stiff peaks" form 🏔 Think British Bake Off and homemade whipping cream – you want stiff peaks here 😉 It is really amazing was a hand mixer will do to bubble bath 😱 The texture and consistency is so cool 👍🏻 I decided for this round of bubble foam fun to put in a whole bunch of baking supplies for the kids to get their dramatic play on 🥄🧂🍽 Bubble foam doesn't last forever…30-45 minutes of play but you can "remix" it and the peaks will come back 🌋 What I love about this is that while it's messy play, it's also just soap and water so arguably the cleanest messy play around 🤣 "Oh no, don't get any of that soap and water on my floor….. what will I do?” 🤣🤣 Oh bubble foam 🎉What would I do without you? 🎉
12Bobbing for Apples
Out of apples? Use limes, lemons, toy balls … whatever you’ve got on hand that’s round (ish) and will float! Add water, tongs, and a muffin tin, and you’ve got a great little project for preschoolers to strengthen their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
🍏 BOBBING FOR APPLES 🍎 Action word —> GRIP 💪 Let’s talk… 🗣 Do you know what? You’re NOT the only mom or dad in the world who struggles to take care of your kiddos while taking care of 💫ALL THE THINGS💫 like: paying the bills, cleaning up, and trying to find a last minute costume for yourself. 🤔Psst… just go as a tired parent. 🧟♀️It’ll be fine. 🤪😂But, seriously, we all need a few tricks up our sleeves to keep the sanity in our homes so that we can get a few things done without turning on the tv to pacify our kids (it’s okay, I totally do it too!!). But, this? 👉This activity is not only on point with Fall, but it’s also so easy that you could set it up now and get something like the dishes cleaned. 😳Win/win!🙌 . HOW TO: 1️⃣Fill a bin with some water. Add apples (or lemons, limes, whatever you have on hand). 2️⃣Balance a muffin tin on the bin – we found that ours fits PERFECTLY on the corner! 3️⃣And let your little one *grip* the apples with tongs or ditch the tongs for another tool like a pasta spoon. 👍👍👍 . This not only works those little hands, but also crosses the midline, works on hand-eye-coordination, and gives you five minutes to plan that costume for yourself. 🦹♀️Easy peasy, but SUPER engaging. And, all my kids walked away eating an apple for snack so…. double parenting win! 🍏 🙌🙌 Happy *almost* Halloween! Hears to staying sane 🤪😘
13Freeze Toys in Blocks of Ice
I did this activity for the first time ever with my kids last week, and I couldn’t believe how much they loved it. Now they ask me to freeze more toys for them every night.
I put the ice block on a cookie sheet next to a bowl of very warm water, and my kids drip the water onto the ice to “set the toy free.” You could use a pipette, syringe, squeeze bottle, scoop, or just a spoon. I still can’t believe how much my kids love this super simple activity!
FROZEN BEAR RESCUE 🐻 There’s nothing like becoming a parent and realizing you can freeze just about anything. 😂 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I especially love this because it combines my two favorite supplies – water and counting bears (listed above on toy list). ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• The night before I added water and a few winter bears into a muffin tin. BUT HERE IS A PRO TIP. – 👉🏼Fill the water half way with the bears, let it freeze, then top it off and put back in the freezer. This helps the bears from rising to the top and keeps them snug in the middle. 😉 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• The next day, wait for the lull in the day and voila! You have gained 20+ minutes of flipping through that Athleta flyer on your counter. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I also love squirt bottles because it is helping prep these chubby fingers to writing, buttoning, cutting and zipping over time. The squeezing is literally strengthening his hands as he plays. 👋🏼 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I also added a little blue food coloring, because, why not? It’s so diluted that it doesn’t stain and easily washes away. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 🏃🏽♀️So go ahead! RUN and add the counting bears to your holiday wish list and get freezing. This indoor activity is the bomb and you’ll see on dayswithgrey.com that they are a staple! #sensorplay #sensorybin #finemotoractivities #finemotorfun
14Shaving Cream Writing
As I compiled this list, I went to the experts for advice: I asked my kids (ages 5, 3 and 1) for their favorite activities we do at home to share with other families. My five-year-old said, “Tell them to play with shaving cream!”
Shaving cream is a staple for plenty of fun crafts (puffy paint, learning to write) but you can keep it simple and just let them squirt it everywhere in the bathtub, or out in the backyard on a hot day. Guaranteed to be a hit!
SHAVING CREAM CAKE🍰⠀ If you’ve ever wanted to engage in some super cool messy play, now is your chance! 🤪 ⠀ ⠀ Decorate the cake is a blast and a great escape from feeling pressured to get all the things done right now. – I assure you, behind the scenes, they are truly learning through play! ⠀ ⠀ Now I get it. The mess! 😱Keep in mind that cleanup is a hose down and washing machine step away. We used the entrance of our driveway so it could all easily wash away. – which bonuses as the second round of play. ⠀ ⠀ For this, I handed over a box covered in a paper bag to Hayes (4.5). I then added shaving cream to the top along with our colored play buttons and pipe cleaners for cake decorations. ⠀ ⠀ His job was to decorate the cake. 🎂He used some kitchen supplies to spread the “icing” and designed the cake how he saw fit. ⠀ ⠀ Of course, Will (2.5) wanted in as well so I remembered to stay close to supervise alongside as they decorated and played. ⠀ ⠀ Behind the scenes:⠀ ✅Exploring texture ⠀ ✅Prompting pretend play ⠀ ✅Self-guided play⠀ ✅Fine motor strength when squirting more shaving cream⠀ ✅Creativity ⠀ ⠀ Decorate the cake is a hit! You can find all the details @dayswithgrey link in bio under our dayswithgrey.com homepage. It will be the first activity listed! ⠀ ⠀ Happy decorating! ✌🏼
15Stuffed Animal Houses
Cardboard boxes never disappoint for imaginative play, and this activity taps into kids’ creative abilities wonderfully. Between constructing the house and decorating it, it’s the perfect STEM project.
STUFFED ANIMAL HOUSES 🏠 💕 It’s Stuffed Animal Day at our house, so the kids have had fun running around doing a stuffed animal hunt, stuffed animal picnic for lunch, and now they’re making houses for their favorite animals out of all our random Amazon boxes! . . WHAT YOU NEED: I gave the kids all sorts of different tools >> Paint – Stickers – Tape – Markers – Craft sticks- and they got to choose what they wanted to use. I was on hand to help with whatever they needed. . . I love seeing all of the creative creations they came up with! Annabelle wanted to use scissors, so she cut strips of tape and used them to decorate her house. She also made a doorbell with a craft stick. 🤣 . We’ll share more of our simple Spring Break activities in stories later today.
16Giant Rain Clouds
Rainy April is the perfect time for this simple science experiment.
GIANT RAIN CLOUDS 🌧 It’s raining AND it’s #weatherweek, so of course we had to make some rain clouds! We decided to pull out all the stops and grab some of our giant jars for this one. . . GETTING STARTED >> All you need is a jar, shaving cream, liquid water colors (or food coloring), and something to squeeze with. We use squeeze bottles, pipettes, and turkey basters depending on the day. Just put water in the jar and then add shaving cream on the top. Use your squeeze bottle to drop colored water onto the shaving cream “cloud.” . WHAT YOU’RE LEARNING >> So much fun simple science! Here’s what’s happening >> Shaving cream = clouds! The clean water = the air and the colored water = the rain. Once your child starts dropping the colored water, it fills up the cloud and gets heavy and then it can’t hold onto the water anymore! When this happens, the colored water “rains” down into the “air” (regular water). This is a simple way to explain how real rain falls down through the air. It is so fun to watch and repeat again and again! . . Don’t have a jar? Use a tall Tupperware container or even a tall vase. If you try it, let us know how it goes or send us a photo!
17Egg Drop
Put to good use those plastic eggs leftover from Easter with this activity that’s so simple yet entrancing to little ones.
EGG DROP! 🙌 So easy and so fun, especially for your little ones that like cause and effect and dropping things! Drop the egg down the tunnel… pick it up, drop it again! . HOW TO MAKE THIS >> Grab some cups and cut off the bottoms or grab some toilet paper rolls. You’ll also need some plastic eggs! Tape the “tunnels” to the side of a plastic under bed/storage container (or a box). Use a taller one for bigger kids and lower one for littles. I used packing tape and/or duct tape depending on what I had around the house. . HOW TO PLAY>> Put the eggs around the house. Give your toddler a basket to go and collect them and then bring them to drop! Drop them through the tunnels. Pick them up. Repeat. . Need more easy Easter ideas? Check our highlights!
18Dinos and Eggs
This activity has so many variations: Any toy that’s waterproof and small enough to fit in an Easter egg is fair game.
DINOSAURS & EGGS!! There is pretty much nothing simpler than this! I tried to just give her plastic eggs and water today but she was adamant that the dinos had to be included too! . . ALL YOU NEED… is a bin with water! We love our sensory table from @thesimplay3company. Add in plastic eggs and plastic dinosaurs and you’ve got your afternoon plan set! 🙌 . Check my stories later this weekend because we will be sharing our FREE DINOSAUR CAMP PDF with you!! It will give you a week of simple & fun dinosaur themed activities, books, songs, and virtual field trips to try!! Watch stories for when it goes up soon!
19Egg Grab and Drop
Another great use for Easter eggs and an invitation for creative play and fine-motor strengthening.
EGG GRAB AND DROP 🐣⠀ Yep! Kitchen tongs and a box will add a whole lot of excitement to your morning. ☀⠀ ⠀ Last night we gathered on stories for our Sunday Night Set Up to make Egg Grab and Drop. – We do a new activity every Sunday at 7 PM est. Coming together as a community helps us all hit restart for the week ahead.⠀ ⠀ Here, we did the same idea in two ways.⠀ ⠀ MY TODDLER grabbed each egg with kitchen tongs and placed it to the hole in the box. The mystery of where egg goes brings on pure joy. ⠀ ⠀ He also (2.5) had an idea of his own what to do with the supplies, so we started there. It is just as essential to allow children to explore ideas first and then come back around to what you have planned. Many times I will see a new concept flourish that I would have squashed if I didn’t give a chance. Staying flexible makes these activities more enjoyable for all. ⠀ ⠀ MY PRESCHOOLER (4.5) has more control, so he grabbed each egg and placed it to a section of the egg crate. I prompted the idea that the eggs were hot lava, and they could not be touched. – it worked. 😂🌋Then he told me the container was the cooling section. – Sounds like a good plan to me. ⠀ ⠀ For those that can’t get the tongs to work, try a ladle or big spoon. All great tools to work left to right and practice hand-eye coordination. ⠀ ⠀ Join us on dayswithgrey.com to see the post or on IG stories to see all the different variations this morning. – They are SO GOOD!☕️
20Build A Fort
A classic of childhood games, you can’t beat a good old-fashioned play fort in the living room.
BUILD A FORT⠀⛺️ Nothing beats a play nook. – and after a long morning of Kindergarten assignments with multiple children and pouring rain, this was the bomb. ✨⠀ ⠀ 🗣”Guys! Grab your building toys! I’ve got the BEST idea! You won’t believe what I have set up for you.” – that’s me selling this. 😉⠀ ⠀ After a few moments of eavesdropping, I shut the blanket to the Nija’s Secret Hideout and sat on the steps to check some emails. They made some important calls on their blocks, and safety towers were built. I didn’t ask many questions but enjoyed overhearing them in some deep pretend play. ⠀ ⠀ Now, I get it. 🙃Some days are going to be long and exhausting. Today we were feeling it too. But it took a secret ninja fort and walked in the rain to help get us over the hump. ⠀ ⠀ In this indoor time of social distancing, think back to what you remember most from your childhood. ⠀ ⠀ Was it a secret space like this? ⠀ Making nature perfume on top of a birdbath (🙋🏼♀️)? ⠀ Maybe it was even the amount of butter on top of your popcorn for movie night. (also, me😂)⠀ ⠀ Let’s make a list. 📋⠀ ⠀ Tell me the small moment that made a lasting memory below, and let’s remember how simple play was before we became over scheduled.
21Bubble Caps
It’s like a bubble bath, but in miniature in the kitchen, and with the bonus of turning junk-drawer odds and ends into an engaging activity.
BUBBLE CAPS 🛁 This post is unofficially brought to you by dish soap, water and cleaning out the junk drawer. 🤪Why do I have so many lids?! While I cannot find an answer to that, I do know that it can only mean one thing. – Time to upcycle the lids into a sensory bin. I grabbed the shower curtain from the bathroom no one actually showers in 🛁for my buffer zone. The plan here is simple. “Keep the water inside the bin” and when it spills over, I know that I can hang it right over the deck railing to dry after play. This was the perfect mid-afternoon lull after preschool. 👉🏻What they do with the bubbles and lids is up to them. 🤷♀️Here, I believe they were getting covered by hot lava and then being transferred to to a safer area inside the bucket of water. Who knows really. 👋On my end, I was able to catch up on an email and unload the dishwasher without anyone asking for a snack. Sensory play does not have to be fancy. In fact, the majority of my ideas come from what’s already inside the kitchen! Link in bio shares 50+ Play Ideas that features a variety of sensory play you can use today! ✌🏻
22Sock Match
Matching is a great educational activity, and assigning the job of matching socks to your preschooler lightens your laundry load a tiny bit too.
GIANT SOCK MATCH 🧦 For years now, I’ve been holding on to all those tiny newborn socks. On Saturday I was finally ready to swoop them all up and find their matches. 💪🏼 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• As I dove into that giant heap of socks, I noticed Will wanting to help. 😅The problem was that there were just TOO many socks for him to be able to pick out the matches. 🤦🏼♀️My two-year-old found himself quickly becoming distracted by jumping into the pile and seeing just how far each one can stretch. 👦🏼His mind couldn’t focus on finding socks that looked alike even though his interest to help was there. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Then it hit me. 💡 What if we took the idea of finding the matching pair of socks, and scaled it down for his brain to process and problem solve? And that is when the magic happened. 🌈 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Last night we set this up together on IG stories for our #breakfastinvitation Sunday Night Setup. It will be there until 7:30 EST tonight, or you can catch it always at dayswithgrey.com. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• In the meantime, head over to stories to see what YOU ALL used for this hands-on matching game! Hint: it’s not all socks!✌🏻#learningthroughplay
23Pet Hospital
Setting up a toy hospital is a great way for kids to practice empathy and creativity. I remember playing “hospital” with my baby dolls decades ago; it’s an old one but a good one!
PET HOSPITAL PRETEND PLAY ✨ We set this little animal hospital up on a whim the other day and the kids really enjoyed it. I love that Grae will still join in with pretend play… She really likes the setting up, organizing, sign making, and helping Sam part of it, which is a-okay with me. And Sam? Well, he just wants to do whatever his big sister is doing. ☺️ For this, all you need is a couple of little examination tables (we used our gymnastic mats from @ikeacanada, but blankets or big pillows would do the trick), a bunch of stuffies, and some doctor items. 🩺💉 We have a really good stash of doctor stuff only because G’s 4th birthday party was doctor themed, but just find whatever you have around the house. Popsicle sticks, cotton balls, cotton pads, q-tips, little medicine droppers and cups, and play hammers all work well. I usually include a few bandaids and tensor bandages from our first aid kit just for fun too. 🩹
24Mail Letters
Creating some snail mail is a great way to brighten a loved one’s day. Have your kids scribble away on paper and just pop it in an envelope.
Pro tip: Ask your preschooler what they’d like to say to your loved one, and take down *exact* dictation. Their stream-of-consciousness words will be hilarious to read, and a sweet keepsake.
HAPPY MAIL FOR GRANDPARENTS ✨ Anyone else have kiddos who are missing their grandparents right now? Or are your own grandparents not able to see each other currently? Mine are in two different care facilities due to different levels of needs, but my Grandpa rides his motorized scooter to visit my grandma every day and right now both of their facilities are on lockdown so they don’t get to see each other at all. 😭💔😭 Heartbreaking, right? So today we made some happy mail for my grandma and grandpa in different care facilities – and for all of our other grandparents too. 🥰 Our little set-up included: 🖊 markers 🖍 pencil crayons 🗒 drawing paper 🏷 coloured card stock ✉️ different types of envelopes ✏️ a pencil and eraser ✂️ scissors 💖 little cue cards each with a grandparent’s name written on it And then I basically let the kids to it. They were very into me drawing them “colouring pages”, so we did a lot of those, making sure to sign their names and add the year onto each piece. I’ll write a quick little note to include with each and then tomorrow we’ll drop them off in the mailbox. ❤️ Do you have grands – or anyone else who might appreciate a little happy mail at the moment? 💌
25Doll Bath
This is a sweet way to encourage kids’ nurturing side with soapy, splashy fun.
BABY BATH SENSORY PLAY ✨ An old favourite that is always fun! I originally got this idea from Jackie of @happyhooligansblog BACK IN THE DAY. Like when Miss G was a year or two old probably – and we’ve loved it ever since. We start with a shallow bin of warm, bubbly water, then add a babydoll or three, a foaming soap dispenser filled with just a tiny bit of soap and a lot of water, and some sponges and cloths. Toothbrushes, spray bottles, combs, and other things are optional, but fun! 🧽🧴🧼 And even easier than this in sensory bin form? Baby bath play IN THE BATH! Add all of the same things to the tub when your little one is bathing and voila!
Here’s hoping these activities my own children love will help you get through these days of quarantine!
