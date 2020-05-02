A Virtual Visit to The Our Lady of Snows site in Marsaxlokk, Malta

The Prehistoric Temples and Pagan Spirituality at Tas-Silġ

Tas-Silġ (Maltese for ‘of Snows’) is one of the most ancient religious sites in Malta. Its origin dates back to the misty pre-historic period. Archeologists concur that it was built when the Temple Era was nearing its end, approximately 2,800 BC. The area where the Tas-Silġ Sanctuary is located was known as Il-Kasar, but later became known as Tas-Silġ. It took the name of a smaller church dedicated to Our Lady of the Snows. This Church was built about 100 metres away from the temple. The devotion to Mary, Our Lady of the Snows is ancient. It originates from the name of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore (Saint Mary Major) in Rome. Pope Liberius (AD 352— 366) had had an unusual dream, in which he saw the Eskwilina Hill covered with snow in August, when the Summer heat is at its peak. The amazing thing was that after this strange dream, this event really happened. A Church dedicated to our Lady was built on the land covered by snow. This explains the origin of the Latin title Sancta Maria ad Nives – Our Lady of the Snows.

Today, only some traces of the pagan temple (and Byzantine Basilica) at Tas-Silġ remain. It was an oval shaped one. The Bronze Age settlers used it as a dwelling while the visiting Phoenician mariner-merchants turned it into a temple in honour of their chief divinity, the goddess Astarte, queen of the stars and navigation. During the heyday of the Carthaginian Empire, their powerful warships used Marsaxlokk as a naval base and commercial and as port. The Carthaginians were descendants of the Phoenicians, but they preferred the god Melkart and consequently the Tas-Silġ temple became Melkart’s temple. During the First Punic War, Carthage lost both command of the seas, and also of the Island of Sicily. The Romans also occupied our Islands. The temple overlooking Marsaxlokk Harbour changed hands for the umpteenth time. Juno, queen of heaven took Melkart’s place. The Romans redecorated the temple, enlarged it and endowed it with many precious treasures and gifts. It was so famous that it was mentioned by Cicero in one of his recorded Senate speeches.

The Byzantine Orthodox Catholics and the Basilica

In the Fifth Century AD, a Byzantine fleet invaded Malta. They established a naval station in Marsaxlokk. The Byzantines were Orthodox Catholics and it was natural that they turned the ancient pagan temple into a Christian Basilica. Furthermore, we have to notice the historical fact that once the Christian Church became the established religion of the Empire, it used to consecrate pagan temples in honour of its saints, martyrs and the Blessed Virgin.

After the first century A.D. there is an unexplained hiatus in the story of Tas-Silġ. The once hallowed precincts were apparently abandoned and became ruinous. This is contrary to what happened elsewhere on Melite and Gaulos where the old pagan cults were not only perpetuated but even further consolidated. The resumption of activity seems to coincide with the first testimonies for a Christian presence. The Italian Mission suggests the early fourth century, but the pottery evidence seems to point to the fifth. In fact the only items which can be securely dated are the standard North African red-ware lamps (Hayes Type IIA) which belong to a type that does not seem to have been produced before 400 A.D. Fragments of such lamps have been found in considerable quantities […] The most important Christian establishment was a three-aisled basilica with an eastern transept and apse, which occupied the whole length of the central court of the fanum, its side walls resting against the stilobate of the peristylium whose columns it reutilised in the division of its internal arrangement. The paucity of architectural remains makes a reconstruction hazardous, but a study of the internal space which takes into consideration the few surviving elements points to a nine bay building. The imprints of two columns on the N. side of the colonnade and those of another five on the S. side, can faintly be made out. A shallow cutting (42 x 42 x 15cm), immediately in front of the apse, was presumably intended to hold the central support of an altar that was cemented in place by a lime-based mortar and secured in position by a metal pin that fitted in a cross-like groove in the middle of the cutting